As Biden Flounders, Virginia GOP Gov Candidate Youngkin Closes Gap to Tie McAuliffe in New Poll

 By Randy DeSoto  October 20, 2021 at 3:08pm
Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has closed the gap with Democratic candidate and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to a dead heat in a newly released poll.

In a Monmouth University survey, both candidates drew 46 percent support.

“This marks a shift from prior Monmouth polls where the Democrat held a 5-point lead (48% to 43% in September and 47% to 42% in August),” according to the polling group.

“The biggest swing in support from Monmouth’s last poll comes from independent voters, registering a 48% to 39% lead for Youngkin now compared with a 37% to 46% deficit in September,” Monmouth added.

Also buoying Youngkin’s prospects is a 23 point voter enthusiasm gap, up from 13 percent in September.

“The gridlock in Washington certainly plays a role in dampening Democrats’ mood, but there are some stumbles on the part of the McAuliffe campaign that have also had an impact. Either way, this voter engagement gap is good news for Youngkin,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Monmouth’s survey showed President Joe Biden’s job approval number underwater.

“Biden gets a negative 43% approve and 52% disapprove rating from Virginia voters, which is down from his 46% to 49% rating in August,” the group said.

The 46th president won Virginia by 10 percentage points in November.

McAuliffe said earlier this month that Biden’s low approval numbers are creating a “headwind” in the governor’s race.

The tops issues identified by respondents in the Monmouth survey are the economy and education/schools.

McAuliffe still holds a 1.8 percent lead in the RealClear Politics average of polls, dating back to the beginning of October.

Political watchers have noted the Virginia governor’s race can be a bellwether for how the federal midterm elections will play out the following year.

This was definitely true in 2009, when Republican Bob McDonnell defeated Democrat Creigh Deeds to become Virginia’s 71st governor, with 58.6 percent of the vote.

He was the last Republican elected to lead the commonwealth.

The win came after Democratic then-presidential candidate Barack Obama carried Virginia by a little over 6 percentage points in 2008.

In the 2010 midterms, the GOP retook the House of Representatives in a Tea Party-fueled rout, picking up a net 63 seats.

The Hill reported that Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris are slated to stump for McAuliffe in the closing weeks of the campaign in hopes of increasing the turnout of Democratic voters.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from Oct. 16-19 among 1,005 registered Virginia voters. The margin of error reported was +/- 3.1 percent.

