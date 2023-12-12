Biden Flying Into Fits of Rage as His Son Faces Criminal Charges: Report

After years of denial, cover-ups, and possibly complicity with his son’s illegal activities, President Joe Biden is finally having to face the hard truths about his son, and, according to sources, he is not taking it well.

The president’s temper flares up when he is asked about his son, often getting defensive and sarcastic.

Biden: I’m not going to comment on that. I did not, and it’s just a bunch of lies.

Q: You didn’t interact with many of his —

Biden: I — they’re lies.

Q: their business associates?

THE PRESIDENT: I did not. They’re lies. https://t.co/n8cAnOpL1A — Lip 🇺🇸 (@Lip_OnX) December 8, 2023



According to confidants, Joe Biden is deeply troubled and harbors guilt over Hunter’s struggles and believes if he had not run for president, Hunter Biden would not be the target of this investigation while trying to remain sober, Axios reported.

Only a few aides are even allowed to broach the subject with the president for fear of his wrath, according to the outlet.

Last Friday, Hunter Biden was charged with three felony counts and six misdemeanor counts related to his taxes. He also faces a separate felony gun charge in Delaware and potential contempt charges if he refuses to testify in the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into his father. If convicted, he could face up to 17 years in prison.

The investigation has strained Joe Biden’s relationship with his old Senate friend Lindsay Graham who backed probes into Hunter’s business dealings.

Biden believes Graham should not have violated the unspoken code about not going after an opponent’s children. However, in this case, Graham was justified in going after Hunter Biden since his dealings with and payments from foreign entities may have direct links to the president himself.

Biden’s relationship with Attorney General Merrick Garland, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Hunter, has also allegedly been strained. Biden allies view the appointment as an unnecessary concession to Republicans.

Hunter Biden hasn’t made it easier on his dad, alleging that Republicans were “trying to kill [him]” to get to his father.

In an interview on the podcast “Moby Pod,” Hunter blasted Republicans, calling them “degenerates” and “motherf***ers.”

“In their most base way, what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle. And so, therefore, destroying a presidency in that way,” he said, according to Fox News.

“These people are just sad, very, very sick people, that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives that they have decided that they’re going to turn into an evil that they decided they’re going to inflict on the rest of the world,” he added.

“They are trying to destroy a presidency. And so it’s not about me … What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle.”

“They are trying to destroy a presidency. And so it’s not about me … What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle.” — Hunter Biden on the “Moby Pod” pic.twitter.com/NQR7YePVec — The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2023



Seeing your child in trouble is not something any parent wants to go through, and Biden may be right about the fact that some of this may be happening because Hunter Biden is the president’s son.

However, it is also true that Hunter’s lucrative foreign business deals and appointments to corporate boards came as a direct result of his Biden name.

Hunter Biden conceded as much about his appointments, writing, “It has nothing to do with me and everything to do with my last name,” according to The Washington Post.

It is, therefore, completely fair for him to have to give an account of how he used or misused that name, especially when it could be linked to corruption and bribery that could have affected national interests.

The aging president may regret it now, but it’s time to pay the piper.

