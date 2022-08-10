Share
News

Biden Forced to Apologize to Audience as He Coughs His Way Through Major Speech

 By Ole Braatelien  August 9, 2022 at 5:00pm
President Joe Biden coughed throughout a speech on Tuesday before signing legislation at a White House ceremony.

The president signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

During his speech, Biden coughed so heavily and frequently that he sometimes could not complete sentences.

In one instance, the cough became so disruptive that the president apologized.

“This investment alone is going to create 40,000 jobs — (coughs) excuse me, I’m sorry — and increase market share of memory chips by 500 percent. Two more American companies — I’m going to take another sip of water,” Biden said.

Biden repeatedly sipped his water throughout the speech and at one point blew his nose before appearing to shove the soiled tissue back in his pocket.

Before the speech, Biden looked confused after he shook hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and almost immediately extended his hand to him again, appearing to forget that he had shaken Schumer’s hand seconds ago.


Biden’s coughing fits on Tuesday were reminiscent of a speech Hillary Clinton gave in 2016 in which she appeared to cough a green substance into a glass of water.



Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 21. After testing negative several days later, his doctor announced on July 30 that he had contracted the virus again. In a Wednesday update, the White House doctor noted that Biden had an “occasional cough.”

The White House announced on Saturday and Sunday that Biden had tested negative.

Ole Braatelien
Editorial Intern
Ole Braatelien is a social media coordinator for The Western Journal. He currently attends Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where he is pursuing a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication.




