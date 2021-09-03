President Joe Biden on Thursday forgot something that actually happened and remembered something that did not.

Biden participated in a video conference held to mark the beginning of several major Jewish holidays.

During his comments, he brought up the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“I remember spending time at the — you know, going to the — you know, the Tree of Life Synagogue, speaking with the — just — it just is amazing these things are happening — happening in America,” he said.

Barb Feige, executive director of Tree of Life since July 2019, said Biden never visited the synagogue after the shooting, according to the New York Post.

Biden also wandered afield into a reminiscence of the 2012 wedding of his daughter Ashley and Howard Krein, who is Jewish, Fox News reported.

Biden’s brain snaps as he tries to remember his *own* daughter’s wedding & pander to rabbis: “My mind is going blank now, what is the song that is played, with everybody around the chairs, up? I can’t remember— anyways I’m taking too much of your time.” This is soooo painful. pic.twitter.com/RUQes43dXl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2021

“My daughter married a Jewish young man. And — you know, dream of every — every Catholic father that she marry a Jewish doctor,” he said.

“And — and we wanted to have a co-confessional wedding,” Biden said. “And we had a chuppah on the altar, and we had a co- — it was co-officiated. Now, some of you aren’t going to like this, but it was co-officiated by a Catholic priest as well as a Jewish rabbi.”

Is Biden mentally fit to be president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (68 Votes) No: 97% (1929 Votes)

Then Biden began to have memory problems.

“And I only asked one thing. They asked me — and I arranged it — and I only asked one thing. There’s a psalm based — there’s a hymn — my favorite hymn in the Catholic Church based on a psalm, and it’s — it’s a psalm that talks about life. And — and so, I — I asked if that ps- — that psalm — that hymn in the Catholic Church,” he said.

“And it says, ‘May He lift you up on Eagle’s wings and bear you on the breath of dawn, and let the light shine upon you,’ et cetera, and — ‘and hold you in the palm of his hand.'”

“And they played — and I’m — my mind is going blank now. What’s the song that is played where everybody is on the chair? Everybody, you know — what — what — I can’t remember it. Anyway. And that’s the song that was played,” he said.

“So, you know, I don’t know what the hell is going on here. I just had one little favor — you know, just that they play “On the Wi- — On Eagle’s Wings,” he said at last.

Biden speaking to Rabbis: “The dream of every Catholic father is that his daughter marry a Jewish doctor.” Oy vey. 🤦‍♂️ #RoshHashanah2021 https://t.co/53Z0F6zgTM — Adam Steinberg (@ASteinberg680) September 2, 2021



Biden also spoke about taking his children to Europe.

“On my 16th birthday of each of my children, I put them on a plane and take them to — to Europe. And the first stop I’ve taken them to was to go into one of the concentration camps, because I wanted them to see how this can happen again. I wanted them to see, as that — as, you know, Auschwitz and other places. We didn’t — that’s not where I took the first one,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.