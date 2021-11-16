Why doesn’t President Joe Biden just leave his mask on at all times?

It’ll send a message, after all. Even when he goes to bed, our president diligently would keep his face covered. What about you, science-denier? Sure, there would be some parallels made between himself and the villain Bane from the Batman universe. “Bane” is a better nickname than “Sleepy Joe,” though. More intimidating.

I ask this because, yet again, Biden has made a spectacle of forgetting his mask after making a speech. On Monday afternoon, just before signing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, the president went back to the podium where he’d just finished his remarks to look for his facial covering.

“Oh, my mask,” Biden said, just as he was about to sit down. He looked for it, couldn’t find it, and went back to the signing table.

It was a bad look, but here’s why it was even worse: Biden, a fully vaccinated (and boostered) man, was signing the bill outside the White House, meaning he didn’t need to be wearing a mask at all.

Biden, fully vaccinated and outside before signing the infrastructure bill, walks back to podium because he forgot his mask: “Oh, my mask.” Biden can’t find the mask and then walks back to the signing table. pic.twitter.com/uG0YPkphYF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 15, 2021

The problem is that Biden has forgotten his mask quite frequently — both indoors and outside.

Last month, Biden spoke at an event at the University of Connecticut when a camera caught him noticing he wasn’t wearing a mask outdoors.

He continued to shake hands anyway — even after touching his mouth — which proves he either thought it was mask theater in the first place or he was taking an unnecessary risk.







This has been happening since the beginning of his administration, too. On Inauguration Day, for instance, he signed an executive order mandating masks on federal property. Hours later, he was at the Lincoln Memorial — which, as you can probably guess, is federal property.

Look what he forgot:

In February, Vice President Kamala Harris had to remind him to put on his mask after he forgot it at the podium.

“Where’s your mask…” – @VP Kamala Harris reminds @POTUS Joe Biden to wear his mask after he forgot it at the podium. https://t.co/KqwWuduwP4 pic.twitter.com/u5AFglxYVR — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 25, 2021

He forgot to put his mask on, too, after signing his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in March.







Here’s Biden forgetting his mask again later that month, coming back to the podium to retrieve it on an event for Equal Pay Day.

Joe Biden walks away without his mask again… the audience chuckles when he comes back to get it. pic.twitter.com/wBAmmEWHj6 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 25, 2021

In short, this isn’t an infrequent occurrence — and it’s one that seems to be getting in the way of a good photo opportunity.

There was simply no reason for Biden to be covering his face at Monday’s event, particularly given the circumstances. After all, did you see anyone else with one on?

Part of the reason, to be sure, is that undue caution in regards to COVID seems to be Biden’s brand. Remember this spring, when he said that Mississippi and Texas, by ending mask mandates, were making “a big mistake” and engaging in “Neanderthal thinking?”

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake” and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

That “Neanderthal thinking” didn’t lead to a particular uptick in cases, but that’s not what a lot of people likely remember; they remember Biden’s sound bite.

Even now, Biden apparently wants to make sure he doesn’t look like a Neanderthal. It’s just that he can’t seem to remember his mask — or whether he’s indoors or outside. Sure, keeping a facial covering on at all times would be uncomfortable, impractical and won’t stop the spread of the virus.

However, it’s a small sacrifice to pay to keep the COVID-scaremonger-in-chief on message, no?

