In August, President Joe Biden signed the most expensive executive order in history.

The government would forgive up to $10,000 for each student loan borrower provided their individual income was less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for married couples), according to the White House fact sheet. The order would forgive up to $20,000 in debt for Pell Grant recipients in the same income brackets.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the cost of canceling this debt will top $400 billion. The backlash from Americans who found this initiative unfair, unnecessary and nakedly political was swift, severe and, for most of us, memorable. Apparently, it made much less of an impression on Biden.

During a panel discussion with digital media company NowThis, which aired on Sunday, Biden seemingly forgot that his student loan debt bailout had been achieved via executive order. He told the group the measure had been passed by Congress.

In the clip below, Biden said, “It’s passed. I got it passed by a vote or two.”

BIDEN on his student loan debt bailout: “It’s passed. I got it passed by a vote or two.” What is he talking about? Congress never voted on it. pic.twitter.com/62Ov7znOfZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

Here is the full clip for all you clowns who say it’s out of context. Biden first falsely claims he “signed a law” to cancel student loan debt, then says he “got it passed by a vote or two.” ??????? pic.twitter.com/JKdKde24db — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 24, 2022

The full panel discussion can be viewed below:

This is concerning, to say the least. Does he really think Congress passed the student debt bailout? Does he not remember signing the executive order?

This incident comes on the heels of a growing number of similar ones. For example, during a White House meeting in June, a camera happened to catch a small notecard in Biden’s hand. An enlargement of the photo showed the card contained a series of instructions for him to follow. The first read, “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants.” The second said, “YOU take YOUR seat.” And so on.

Next time someone tries to tell you Joe Biden isn’t a geriatric nursing home patient trapped in the White House, show them this. He needs a notecard with step by step directions telling him what to do, including “YOU take YOUR seat”. This is beyond embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/GRMbgpcrEq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 23, 2022

Another instance occurred during a September visit to the British Embassy in Washington where Biden had gone to sign the condolence book for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Rather than composing his own heartfelt message, he pulled out a type-written notecard, surely prepared by an aide, and copied the contents into the book.

One of the most shocking incidents came several weeks later. Speaking at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in late September, Biden called out for the late Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana. He said, “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? …” Pressed for a comment on Biden’s extraordinary lapse, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted it was only because Walorski had been “top of [the President’s] mind.”

“Jackie, where’s Jackie?,” Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

These are not the gaffes Biden has become famous for over the course of his 50 year political career. This is something entirely different and speaks to Biden’s cognitive decline, which has progressed noticeably since he took office 21 months ago. As his condition deteriorates, it’s become impossible to hide.

Stephen Miller, who served as a senior policy adviser to former President Donald Trump, came right out and said it in a Sunday Twitter post. He wrote: “Biden is suffering from advanced dementia…it is a matter of fundamental national security that we need to elect a Republican Congress to perform vigorous oversight in this perilous times.”

Biden is suffering from advanced dementia…it is a matter of fundamental national security that we need to elect a Republican Congress to perform vigorous oversight in this perilous times. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 23, 2022

Miller is absolutely correct.

Beyond the sheer humiliation factor are the implications for U.S. national security. Emails on his son’s abandoned laptop strongly suggest he might be compromised by foreign governments due to his family’s influence peddling schemes. Yet, none of that mattered to the Democrats. They just wanted to get rid of Trump.

Although Biden’s decline is openly discussed in the conservative media, the liberal media continues to act as if the problem doesn’t exist, and they try to force everyone else to pretend with them.

Even when The New York Times shocked readers in June with their call for Biden to step down in 2024, they cited his age, but not his condition. The article quoted political strategist David Axelrod: “The presidency is a monstrously taxing job, and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue.”

How much longer do we have to act like Democrats are reasonable? And when will the Democrats admit that the emperor has no clothes?

