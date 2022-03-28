Share
News
Then-Sen. Joe Biden and his son Beau Biden hug on stage during the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado on Aug. 27, 2008.
Then-Sen. Joe Biden and his son Beau Biden hug on stage during the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado on Aug. 27, 2008. (Charles Dharapak / AP)

Biden Foundation Named After Beau Was Supposed to Help Kids, But Here's What Happened Instead: Report

 By Jack Davis  March 28, 2022 at 9:52am
A foundation named for President Joe Biden’s late son Beau is spending far less than what a top charity watchdog says should be spent on its mission.

The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children took in $3.9 million in 2020, but spent far less than that on children, according to the New York Post.

CharityWatch, a watchdog group, says top-rated nonprofits put at least 75 percent of what they collect into programming.

The Beau Biden Foundation used 58 percent of its funding, $544,961, for actual programs.

“A 58 percent program ratio does not reflect a high level of financial efficiency,” said Laurie Styron, the executive director of CharityWatch.

The 2020 information accessed by the Post showed that Patricia Dailey Lewis, formerly deputy attorney general for Delaware when Beau Biden was the attorney general, was paid $150,660 to run the charity.

Also that year, Joshua Alcorn, a Democratic consultant for campaigns of both Beau Biden and Joe Biden, was chief operating officer and collected $131,437. He has since left the organization.

Are these foundations corrupt?

In all, the charity spent $932,865 in 2020.

The Post reported that Hunter Biden and his sister Ashley, as well as Hallie Biden, Beau Biden’s widow, were on the foundation’s board in 2020.

Hallie Biden is the only one who remains on the board currently, the Post reported. Former FBI director Louis Freeh is one of the board members.

The report noted that after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the foundation said it would not take money from lobbyists or foreign donors and would release a list of major contributors.

The report said no such list is publicly available.

The Post reported that donors to the foundation in 2020 included the Masimo corporation, which makes medical devices, and the Masimo Foundation. The report said Joe Kiani, who donated $750,000 to the pro-Biden Unite the Country PAC in 2020, heads those entities.

The Beau Biden Foundation did not return the Post’s requests for comment.

The Post report said that a foundation started by Joe and Jill Biden put $1.8 million into the Beau Biden Foundation.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation