Two Republican members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability are looking into official government travel documents that may provide insight into President Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business dealings while he was vice president.

Committee member Byron Donalds of Florida and Chairman James Comer of Kentucky submitted a letter Wednesday to Archivist Colleen Shogan of the National Archives and Records Administration spelling out exactly what documents they want to see and why. (The letter and a related news release appear in their entirety below.)

The day prior, Comer appeared on Newsmax TV’s “National Report” and called Biden “probably the most corrupt vice president in the history of America.”

“Joe Biden wants to say he’s the most transparent president,” Comer said. “That’s bullcrap. He’s the least transparent president of the United States.

“If he were innocent, he would be cooperating with this committee and trying to save his good name,” he added, “but he continues to act like there’s nothing to see here.”

Since Biden continues not to cooperate, Comer and Donalds have requested “information regarding the use of Air Force Two by then-Vice President Biden’s family during the Obama-Biden Administration” from NARA.

“We fully expect the National Archives to provide this information to the Oversight Committee so that we can provide the transparency that Americans demand and deserve,” Comer said in a statement.

Specifically, the two sought to receive from NARA before Sept. 13, “All documents and communications from the Executive Office of the President(including but not limited to the Office of the Vice President) to or regarding certain Biden family members or associates (Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, or Jeffrey Cooper) and relating to Air Force Two or Marine Two travel from January 20,2009, to January 20, 2017; [a]ll Air Force Two and Marine Two manifests from January 20, 2009, to January 20,2017, that include any Biden family member or associates (Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, or Jeffrey Cooper); and [a]ll documents and communications referring to or relating to any security incidents on Air Force Two or Marine Two from January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2017.”

Comer told Newsmax that it’s time for Democrats to have a “come to Jesus moment” about whether or not they can continue to stand with Biden as evidence continues to mount against the former vice president, especially his reportedly prolific use of pseudonyms when communicating with his son, Hunter.

“[C]an they defend this [sic] pseudonyms?” he asked on the show. “Can they defend the payments going to things of value for Joe Biden? That’s where the Democrats are going to have to have a come to Jesus moment and decide how much longer they could defend the indefensible with respect to Joe Biden.

“It happened while he was vice president of the United States,” Comer concluded. “And what we’re concerned is we have no doubt [he] is probably the most corrupt vice president in the history of America.”

The news release appears in its entirety below.

WASHINGTON — House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) today are calling on the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to provide documents, communications, and manifests related to then-Vice President Biden’s misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two.

“Then-Vice President Joe Biden abused Air Force Two by allowing his son to jet set around the world to sell ‘The Brand’ to enrich the Biden family. This is yet another example of then-Vice President Biden abusing his public office for his family’s financial gain. There must be accountability for this abuse of taxpayer-funded resources. We fully expect the National Archives to provide this information to the Oversight Committee so that we can provide the transparency that Americans demand and deserve,” said Chairman Comer.

Recent reporting indicates Hunter Biden traveled to at least 15 countries with then-Vice President Biden. The Oversight Committee has also learned that then-Vice President Biden met with at least one of Hunter Biden’s associates in Beijing while visiting on official business. NARA is the custodian agency of vice-presidential records, and the Oversight Committee seeks information regarding the use of Air Force Two by then-Vice President Biden’s family during the Obama-Biden Administration.

“The walls are closing in on the Biden Family due to consistent and diligent efforts by House Republicans who’ve followed the money, conducted meticulous interviews and hearings, and uncovered undeniable corruption. I am proud to partner with Chairman Comer on this latest undertaking to expose then Vice President Biden’s gross misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two to benefit his family’s enterprise. The American people deserve to know how much their former Vice President and current President abused his power to shake down foreign governments and enrich his family to the tune of millions of dollars,” Congressman Donalds [said].

You can also read the entire letter from Comer and Donalds below.

Comer Letter to NARA by The Western Journal on Scribd

