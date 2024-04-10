Biden Gets Called Out for Hypocrisy After He Calls Israel's Gaza Strike 'Outrageous'

Even though the American people have seen innumerable examples of President Joe Biden’s bottomless hypocrisy, witnessing it on display is always a breathtaking experience.

From accusing former President Donald Trump of corruption while ignoring the business shenanigans of his nearest and dearest to describing his 2024 challenger as a “threat to democracy” while overseeing the country’s descent into a banana republic, Biden either has not been blessed with self-awareness, or he believes Americans are too stupid to recognize his blatant lies.

Foreign heads of state have not been safe from Biden’s hypocritical ire, either.

In an interview with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision released on Tuesday, Biden had the gall to criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Israel Defense Force’s accidental killing of seven aid workers.

Interviewer Enrique Acevedo noted the “international condemnation after the death of World Central Kitchen aid workers during an Israeli airstrike” and asked Biden if Netanyahu is “more concerned about his political survival than he is [about] the national interest of his people.”

In response, Biden said, “I don’t agree with his approach. I think it’s outrageous that those four, three vehicles were hit by drones and taken out.”

For context, a video uploaded to X included Biden’s comments as well as footage from a fateful day in the United States’ disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan: Aug. 29, 2021.

Joe Biden has the audacity to label the IDF killing of international aid workers as “outrageous.” But as commander-in-chief — Joe Biden was responsible for a 2021 drone strike in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians… including 7 children. No terrorists were among the dead.… pic.twitter.com/3GQbLdStuT — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) April 10, 2024

The footage came from a contemporary report by The New York Times, which noted that “in one of the final acts of its 20-year war in Afghanistan, the United States fired a missile from a drone at a car in Kabul.”

The Times reported that the car, which belonged to an aid worker, was “parked in the courtyard of a home” and that the explosion killed 10 people, all of them civilians and seven of them children.

The Pentagon later admitted to the botched drone strike, calling it a “tragic mistake.”

Where was the outrage then, Biden?

As the X user who posted the video pointed out, “the aid workers in Gaza were traveling in the middle of a war zone. The civilians in Afghanistan were standing around a car in a carport of the aid worker’s home.”

Clearly, then, Biden has no room to assume the moral high ground against Netanyahu when his own administration was responsible for arguably worse in Afghanistan.

But, of course, recognizing that fact does not align with Biden’s increasingly anti-Israel and pro-Hamas agenda.

Killing civilians in war is never acceptable, but sadly, despite most nations’ best efforts, it can and does happen. Biden knows that full well, but he wasn’t going to miss the chance to throw Netanyahu under the bus.

He has always been a shameless hypocrite, but in this instance, his moral grandstanding was nothing short of repulsive.

In the words of the old proverb, people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

With that one, outrageous comment, Biden shattered his own house.

