President Joe Biden announced $7.4 billion in student loan forgiveness for nearly 300,000 borrowers on Friday, which led to instant condemnation from one House Republican.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina referred to the president’s latest attempt to force student debt cancelation on taxpayers in an election year as “tone deaf.”

Biden announced forgiveness for 277,000 borrowers who are currently using several income-driven or public service programs.

The White House said the targeted debt forgiveness stood to “reinforce the President’s commitment to using every path available to deliver student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible through various actions.”

The White House added:

“This latest round of debt cancellation comes on the heels of President Biden announcing new plans that, if implemented, would cancel student debt for over 30 million Americans when combined with actions the Administration has taken over the last three years.”

Biden has canceled balances for millions of borrowers since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a sweeping plan last summer that he said would have eliminated or reduced balances for up to 43 million people.

Some of those borrowers would have seen as much as $20,000 in loans fall off their balances, depending on their income and whether they received federal PELL grants, which are awarded to undergraduates who “display exceptional financial need.”

The White House has responded to the court ruling by canceling debt for smaller groups of borrowers, such as teachers or people below certain income thresholds.

Should people who took loans be required to pay them back? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1758 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

The continued debt forgiveness actions have led to accusations that Biden is attempting to buy votes in November by forcing people who did not take out loans to foot the bills of those who did.

According to The Hill, Foxx ripped Biden as being out of touch.

“The administration is tone deaf. There’s no other way to put it,” the chair of the House Education Committee said in a statement.

Foxx added:

“We know that instead of doing its job the administration focused time, energy, and resources on its illegal student loan scheme. And that has been frustrating, especially since it has jeopardized the academic journey of millions of students.

“But what is absolutely maddening is that the administration is STILL not doing its job and instead focusing on its student loan shenanigans.”

According to The Hill, the North Carolina Republican was referring to widespread issues with Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms.

As CBS News noted, the Department of Education recently unveiled a new way to fill out FAFSA forms online that was supposed to make it easier for students to apply for loans and grants.

Instead, the FAFSA website has experienced major issues since the update.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.