Share
Commentary

Biden Gets Crazed Look in His Eyes as He Confronts Reporter: 'Read the Polls, Jack!'

 By Samantha Chang  July 13, 2022 at 6:49am
Share

The tragic comedy of errors that is Joe Biden’s failed presidency was marred by yet another epic blunder that lends more credence to mounting speculation he’s unfit to lead.

On Tuesday, the 79-year-old career politician misrepresented the latest New York Times/Siena College poll indicating that a majority of Democrats don’t want him to run for re-election.

The poll, published Monday, found that 64 percent of Democratic voters want someone else to run for president in 2024.

“Mr. President, what’s your message to Democrats who don’t want you to run again?” a reporter asked Biden at the White House Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn.

“They want me to run,” he retorted.

Trending:
Watch: Dad Runs Into Biden on Bike Trail, Catches 'Live Sniffing' of Young Girl

“Two-thirds say they don’t,” the reporter pointed out.

Biden then got a crazed look in his eyes and approached the reporter.

“Read the polls. Read the polls, Jack,” the president said. “You guys are all the same! That poll showed that 92 percent of Democrats, if I ran, would vote for me.”

Will Biden run for re-election?

For the record, that wasn’t the question. It’s not surprising that most Democrats said they would vote for Biden if the only other choice was former President Donald Trump.

The reporter reiterated: “A majority of Democrats say they don’t want you to run again in 2024.”

Biden defensively groused that “92 percent said if I did they’d vote for me.”

Numerous Twitter users noted that the president misconstrued the question and responded to an imaginary question no one had asked.

Related:
Biden Hailed with Painfully Bad Rendition of National Anthem During Foreign Visit

Some opined that Biden’s handlers aren’t sharing his sinking approval ratings with him.

The Times/Siena poll was an unqualified indictment of Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency.

Only 33 percent of survey respondents said they approve of his job performance, and a whopping 77 percent said the country is going in the wrong direction.

While polls aren’t always reliable, this one accurately captured Americans’ escalating disgust with this administration’s incompetence at managing the numerous, catastrophic crises engulfing the nation.

But don’t tell Sleepy Joe that. According to him, you shouldn’t believe your lying eyes.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Watch: Burgess Owens Exposes Racist Remarks by Dems Directed at Justice Thomas
New Study Shows Electric Cars Have Much Lower Quality Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Biden Gets Crazed Look in His Eyes as He Confronts Reporter: 'Read the Polls, Jack!'
Painful: Journalist Spends 30 Minutes Trying to Get Electric Car Charger to Work, Forced to Completely Give Up
Zelenskyy Says the West Owes Ukraine $750 Billion
See more...

Conversation