Biden Gets Heckled on Campaign Stop, Then Tells Shop Staff He Works for Governor and Senator

President Joe Biden was heckled on the street Friday in Pennsylvania not long before he made a strange statement while visiting a coffee shop.

Biden stopped in the Allentown area as part of his re-election campaign while facing poll numbers that have cratered in recent months.

According to CBS News, the president was there to discuss “Bidenomics” as the economy and skyrocketing prices continue to wreak havoc on American families.

A video shared on the social media platform X by RNC Research showed Biden was heckled on a city street.

He was walking with a woman in tattered blue jeans when people in the area began to get vocal.

As the president prepared to enter a business, female voices could be heard screaming excitedly from across the street.

Biden looked in their general direction, put up a hand and waved to them.

At one point, a male voice loudly shouted, “Loser!”

The heckler repeated the line and also shouted some additional words at the president, but they were inaudible.

A confused Biden caresses the flag before shuffling into the next business — and as hecklers call him a “loser” pic.twitter.com/7ejsDJaLu1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

A man directly behind Biden cracked a smile as he entered a building.

Several minutes later, the RNC Research account shared a video of Biden inside a nearby coffee shop.

In the since-deleted post, the account quoted the president as saying, as he approached the counter, “My name’s Joe Biden. I work for the government in the Senate.”

However, several people on social media pointed out that Biden was traveling with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Bob Casey, and what he said was an attempt at humor involving the two men:

“My name’s Joe Biden. I work for the governor and the senator.”

More GOP propaganda. That’s PA Governor Josh Shapiro and Senator Bob Casey behind Biden. Joe Biden is making a joke: “My name’s Joe Biden. I work for the governor and the senator.” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 12, 2024

The comment was met with laughter from several women behind the counter, whether because they got his “joke” or because they were nervous about what they thought was a gaffe.

One of the women responded to Biden by saying, “We know you. Hi!”

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday showed Biden 3 points ahead of former President Donald Trump — the front-runner among Republicans in this year’s presidential race — 49-46 in Pennsylvania.

The pollster surveyed 1,680 registered voters and reported a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percent.

