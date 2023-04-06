Biden Gets Horrible News Hours After Trump Indictment, 45 Should Be Celebrating When He Sees This

Former President Donald Trump has his largest lead yet over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch of the 2020 election in a poll that was taken amid his legal woes in New York.

Trump was arraigned on 34 criminal counts on Tuesday — as was expected — after George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted him.

The country’s 45th commander-in-chief predicted the arrest weeks ago on social media after coming across information about a grand jury investigation he said was leaked to him.

In remarks from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening, Trump described his historic indictment as the latest in a never-ending series of witch hunts.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America,” Trump said, according to CBS.

He added, ”Never thought it could happen. The only crime that I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

If Bragg’s goal was to chase voters away from supporting Trump, he has failed in that endeavor for now.

In fact, it appears as though he might have actually assisted Trump in recapturing some of his outsider energy — energy that helped him shock the world when he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

According to a Rasmussen Reports poll taken March 30 through Monday, Trump has his largest lead yet since he entered the race last November after the midterms.

Trump leads Biden head-to-head among all likely voters 47 percent to Biden’s 40 percent.

An additional 11 percent said they intended to vote for some other candidate while the remainder of those surveyed said they were not sure.

Biden’s support increased among blocs of voters who earned more money annually — meaning they have been affected less by inflation throughout the president’s term in office.

Among those making $100,000 or less annually, Trump held a majority of the support.

Among top earners polled by Rasmussen, those who earn $200,000 or more annually, Biden leads Trump 59 percent to 30 percent.

But overall, Trump has opened up a sizable lead in a poll in which he trailed by three points just eight weeks ago:

Tomorrow AM: Reversal of Fortune Massive Strategic Backfire – Stay Tuned. pic.twitter.com/rl0ujh9d2X — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 4, 2023

There will be many more polls and many more likely scenarios polled as more candidates enter the race and begin their campaigns to chase the nomination in the coming months.

Biden has also not declared if he intends to run for a second term, but that announcement is expected soon.

But Trump has without question experienced a resurgence of support since he found himself the target of a politically-motivated indictment in New York.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 971 likely voters and reported a margin of error of +/- three percentage points.

