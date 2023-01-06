Parler Share
Commentary

Biden Gets Lambasted After Two Big Errors in 'Disaster' Press Conference

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  January 6, 2023 at 11:40am
Parler Share

With his 2024 re-election bid in mind, President Joe Biden finally acknowledged the “situation” at our southern border — massive numbers of illegal immigrants streaming into this country — during a Thursday news conference at the White House.

Biden announced his intention to visit the border at long last — he’ll travel to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday — and unveiled his administration’s new plan to address the border crisis.

The strategy, as you might expect, was feeble. But it was the president’s delivery that grabbed most of the headlines.

Biden made two big errors during his remarks. Neither gaffe, if made by a competent person, would have necessarily raised alarm bells. But the fact that he failed to correct either of them — along with the frequency with which he makes these kinds of blunders — is what’s worrying.

The first was one he has made repeatedly in the past; he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”

Trending:
The Devil Is in the Details: Here Are the Concessions McCarthy Made to Take the Speaker's Gavel

“I’m not being facetious,” Biden told reporters. “President Harris led this effort, led this effort, to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving. And thanks to her leadership, she’s been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private sector to create opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.”

A slight look of amusement crossed Harris’ face, but neither she nor the president made a correction.



The second error was more serious.

“Since August of last year, Customs and Border Patrol have seized more than 20,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl,” Biden said. “That’s enough to kill — kill as many as 1,000 people in this country. Twenty thousand pounds of fentanyl. It’s a killer. It’s a flat killer.”



The reality is that 20,000 pounds of fentanyl is enough to kill every American, as George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley noted on Twitter.

Other Twitter users also noted the gaffe.

Related:
Brutal Attack Just 10 Miles from US Border Kills 14 and Frees Dozens of Prisoners

Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana weighed in on Twitter to say that Biden is “either clueless about this deadly crisis or simply doesn’t care.”

It’s great that border agents intercepted 20,000 pounds of fentanyl, but Biden neglected to mention the huge quantities of the drug that avoid detection. The advocacy group Families Against Fentanyl, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said fentanyl poisoning was the No. 1 cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45.

After two years of insisting the border is secure, Biden and his administration know they must acknowledge a problem exists or risk this issue becoming an albatross around their neck in the 2024 campaign.

As usual, through a two-part approach of blaming Republicans for refusing to work with them on immigration and giving the impression they are taking steps to secure the border, they’ll try to avoid responsibility. Will they succeed?

The frequency of Biden’s blunders has become a constant theme in his presidency and has undermined confidence in his ability to lead the country.

Is Joe Biden mentally fit for office?

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, a former White House physician, has led the charge in declaring Biden cognitively unfit for office, and he did so again after Thursday’s news conference.

“Biden STRUGGLED today in his press conference,” Jackson said on Twitter. “He stumbled over words. He called Kamala, ‘President Harris.’ It was a DISASTER. He doesn’t know where he’s at or what he’s saying. He has NO IDEA what’s going on!!”

Biden has shown signs of cognitive decline since he launched his run for the presidency in April 2019, and it keeps getting worse and worse.

Although it appears ludicrous that rational people would even consider re-electing him, Pennsylvanians just elected John Fetterman to represent them in the U.S. Senate.

Never underestimate the Democrats. It could happen again.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Two Small Letters Seen on MTG's Phone Shows Who She Was Talking to During Speaker Vote - It's Huge
Biden Gets Lambasted After Two Big Errors in 'Disaster' Press Conference
Elon Musk Makes His Stance Known on Who Should Be Speaker - Both Sides Won't Be Happy
Painful to Watch: John Fetterman Looks Completely Lost in First Moments as US Senator
See It: Look on Idaho Suspect's Face as Cop Pulls Him Over on 2,000 Mile Trip to Pennsylvania
See more...

Conversation