Biden Gets Lost Onstage at Obama Center Opening, Asks Crowd, 'Where's My Granddaughter?'

If you listened closely, you could almost hear the entire Democratic Party groan in unison.

At the grand opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Thursday, former President Joe Biden reminded everyone of the cognitive impairment that forced him out of the 2024 presidential race.

“Where’s my granddaughter?” Biden asked in an awkward moment on stage.

As he often did during his presidency, Biden appeared confused.

The awkward moment occurred shortly after former President Barack Obama began leaving the stage to the sound of upbeat music. Obama even played the air guitar as he bounced his way toward the exit.

Former First Lady Jill Biden followed close behind.

Then, around the 15-second mark of a clip posted to X, the camera panned back toward the middle of the stage. There stood former President Biden, seemingly unaware that the others had departed.

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Standing at the microphone, former President Biden removed his sunglasses and squinted as he peered into the audience.

A confused look came over his face. No doubt the audience felt equally confused as he stood there, looking as if he planned to give a speech.

The music stopped.

“Where’s my granddaughter?” he asked.

At that point, the camera panned upward. It panned down again in time to catch former President Biden finally shuffling off stage.

Bizarre moment as Biden is left behind on stage at the Obama Center opening, asking for his granddaughter. “Where is my granddaughter?” pic.twitter.com/3nkY2U43ih — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 19, 2026

According to the New York Post, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and their spouses attended the ceremony. So, too, did former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Celebrities in attendance included actor Tom Hanks.

Former President Biden, of course, infamously stumbled his way through a June 2024 debate against Trump. Weeks later, leading Democrats forced him out of the presidential race and replaced him with Harris atop the ticket.

Close observers of the Biden presidency, however, had already seen the president stumble — rhetorically and literally — on many occasions.

Since the party’s 2024 defeat, Democrats have agonized over Biden’s decision to seek a second term.

Some of the party’s most prominent figures have authored books blaming everyone but themselves. That list includes Harris and Jill Biden, whose accounts were met with criticism from fellow Democrats who preferred to move on from the Biden years.

On Tuesday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton became the latest prominent Democrat to lament former President Biden’s decision to run again in 2024.

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