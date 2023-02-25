Biden Gets More Terrible News Just Days After Top Economic Adviser Quits

Things just seem to be going from bad to worse for the Biden White House these days. The beginning of 2023 has been particularly bad for the administration.

According to the Brookings Institution, over the last 30 days, two senior advisors have quit the administration. Chief of Staff Ron Klain resigned on Feb. 8 and Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese resigned Tuesday.

But things are about to get a whole lot worse for the administration as two more senior advisors have also announced that they are calling it quits, meaning that four officials have now resigned over the last 30 days.

According to Politico, Lise Clavel, deputy assistant to the president and senior adviser for migration, and Leidy Perez-Davis, special assistant to the president for immigration, will leave the White House after criticism over the administration’s plans to implement new asylum restrictions, which the Democrats claim mirror the policies of the Trump administration.

The proposal, which would bar certain migrants from applying for asylum if they cross the border illegally, was lambasted by the left and immigration advocates as reneging on the promise that Biden made during his campaign to halt Trump-era policies.

First, we have to obviously acknowledge that this is a really bad look for the Biden administration. This means that in the last month, four senior advisors have left, three of them in the last week. This indicates that there are some real problems with the workings of the administration.

But also, there is the fact that these two most recent resignations were from officials who were focused on immigration. The issue of immigration, it seems, has been a curse for White House officials since Biden took office.

According to Politico, in the two years since Biden became president, four other senior immigration officials have also resigned: Roberta Jacobson, Amy Pope, Esther Olivarria and Tyler Moran. The departures of Clavel and Perez-Davis now bring that number to six.

Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that the border policies of the Biden administration have been an absolute disaster.

Biden and his administration have implemented an “open borders” policy that has allowed illegal immigrants to stream across the border in record numbers.

Many of the people who have been crossing the border under this policy have been dangerous criminals, including people who are listed on the FBI’s terror watchlist.

Meanwhile, American citizens who merely want to defend themselves, their families, and their property from these dangerous people are being arrested and prosecuted for exercising their right to self-defense.

Now, when the Biden administration tries to take some sort of action to curb the problem, it is shouted down by the radical left, which has hijacked the Democratic Party, and those responsible for the policy are forced to resign.

The Biden administration seems either unwilling to stop illegal immigration, or unable to implement policies to curb illegal immigration without getting attacked by the radical left.

No wonder, then, that all these immigration officials are resigning from the administration, as they are beginning to realize that Biden has lost absolutely all control over the issue of immigration.

The Biden administration is a sinking ship that has lost control of the border, its political party, and its own officials. It really is one of the most impotent administrations in the history of this country.

Thankfully, the 2024 election is not too far away, and we can begin to hope that we will actually have real leadership in the White House once again.

