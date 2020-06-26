SECTIONS
Biden Gets an Unexpected Trump Welcome at Rare Speaking Event

By Johnathan Jones
Published June 26, 2020 at 10:05am
Former Vice President Joe Biden was greeted by an army of supporters of President Donald Trump as he hit the campaign trail Thursday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Fox News reported Trump supporters lined the street in front of the Lancaster Recreation Center as Biden arrived to discuss the Affordable Care Act with families who say the Obama administration-era legislation helped them.

Fox News producer Pat Ward shared a video on Twitter of the Trump supporters, who turned out in good numbers to Biden’s event, greeting a Trump-Pence-themed semi-truck.

Another video shared on Twitter showed a Black Lives Matter protest on the sidewalk opposite of the Trump crowd.

Biden’s campaign was heavily criticized for apparently barring some local reporters from entering the recreation center to cover the event.

Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle noted on Twitter that the former vice president hadn’t held a formal news conference in nearly three months.

“Basement Biden continues to run scared from reporters — it has been 85 days since he held a press conference. One must wonder, is Biden more scared of the questions about his record or his answers?” she tweeted.

Biden spoke with three families at the event, during which he criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus and the president’s opposition to the ACA.

Biden complained that Trump’s opposition to the ACA is “cruel” and “heartless.”

“It’s all because in my view he can’t abide the thought of letting stand one of President Obama’s great achievements,” Biden said.

Biden later overstated the number of American deaths attributed to the coronavirus by a figure of roughly 1,000 times before catching himself.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do,” Biden said.

“Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID.”

As of Friday, roughly 124,000 American deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Biden’s Lancaster remarks also had to compete with chants from not only Trump supporters, but also the Black Lives Matter protesters.

The York Daily Record reported that the Trump supporters and the Black Lives Matter protesters were out of sight, but both groups were a mere 100 yards away from Biden.

The Trump supporters were chanting “Four more years” and “USA,” while the Black Lives Matter demonstrators were chanting: “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”

The Daily Record reported that the Black Lives Matter protesters demanded that Biden come outside and speak to them.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
