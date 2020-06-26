Former Vice President Joe Biden was greeted by an army of supporters of President Donald Trump as he hit the campaign trail Thursday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Fox News reported Trump supporters lined the street in front of the Lancaster Recreation Center as Biden arrived to discuss the Affordable Care Act with families who say the Obama administration-era legislation helped them.

Karen Bosco, 62, of York County, is one of the supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the location for Joe Biden’s Lancaster County visit this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/div3DWuQke — Ed Mahon (@edmahonreporter) June 25, 2020

Fox News producer Pat Ward shared a video on Twitter of the Trump supporters, who turned out in good numbers to Biden’s event, greeting a Trump-Pence-themed semi-truck.

The Pro-Trump supporters outside of Joe Biden’s Lancaster, PA event have been joined by a truck. pic.twitter.com/wPADnQgcEt — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) June 25, 2020

Another video shared on Twitter showed a Black Lives Matter protest on the sidewalk opposite of the Trump crowd.

Lancaster-Pennsylvania Joe Biden to speak to a small group of families at the Lancaster Rec will be met by two group of protesters today..BLM and Trump supporters ..This guy leading in the polls ..Total nonsense!!..doubt he could fill a coffee shop pic.twitter.com/QsNNbMWXmE — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) June 25, 2020

Biden’s campaign was heavily criticized for apparently barring some local reporters from entering the recreation center to cover the event.

LNP is not permitted inside the building while Biden is speaking, I’m told by someone with the Biden Campaign. Only national outlets. When I asked why, I was told “space restrictions.” Disheartening to know that local media isn’t allowed to fully cover this event inside and out. — Ty Lohr (@tylohrphoto) June 25, 2020

Biden is hiding! His campaign blocked local reporters from covering Biden’s event yesterday in Lancaster, PA. Lancaster Online Editorial Board: “By shutting out this newspaper’s reporters, Biden campaign sends wrong message to Lancaster.”https://t.co/kWA1kGU39v — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 26, 2020

Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle noted on Twitter that the former vice president hadn’t held a formal news conference in nearly three months.

“Basement Biden continues to run scared from reporters — it has been 85 days since he held a press conference. One must wonder, is Biden more scared of the questions about his record or his answers?” she tweeted.

Basement Biden continues to run scared from reporters – it has been 85 days since he held a press conference. One must wonder, is Biden more scared of the questions about his record or his answers?https://t.co/5wnlBBZ0uB — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) June 26, 2020

Biden spoke with three families at the event, during which he criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus and the president’s opposition to the ACA.

Biden complained that Trump’s opposition to the ACA is “cruel” and “heartless.”

“It’s all because in my view he can’t abide the thought of letting stand one of President Obama’s great achievements,” Biden said.

Biden later overstated the number of American deaths attributed to the coronavirus by a figure of roughly 1,000 times before catching himself.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do,” Biden said.

“Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID.”

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH JOE BIDEN? Joe Biden just said, “Now we have OVER 120 MILLION dead from COVID.” pic.twitter.com/QBQTDyzzZt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 25, 2020

As of Friday, roughly 124,000 American deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Biden’s Lancaster remarks also had to compete with chants from not only Trump supporters, but also the Black Lives Matter protesters.

The York Daily Record reported that the Trump supporters and the Black Lives Matter protesters were out of sight, but both groups were a mere 100 yards away from Biden.

The Trump supporters were chanting “Four more years” and “USA,” while the Black Lives Matter demonstrators were chanting: “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”

The Daily Record reported that the Black Lives Matter protesters demanded that Biden come outside and speak to them.

