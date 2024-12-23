Reasonable people may disagree over whether or not capital punishment promotes justice and the public interest better than lifetime imprisonment.

Nonetheless, one cannot dispute the fact that President Joe Biden lacks the moral and cognitive capacity to make such judgments.

In a statement released Monday, the White House announced that Biden had commuted the sentences of 37 out of 40 total inmates on federal death row, including criminals convicted of carjacking, kidnapping, and murder.

“Those individuals will have their sentences reclassified from execution to life without the possibility of parole,” the statement read.

Of course, the White House provided only a list of those who had their sentences commuted. That list included each individual’s name and registration number but no information about the crimes they committed.

Needless to say, the White House did not want the nature of those crimes broadcast far and wide.

Nor did the statement provide any information about the criminals’ victims.

Fortunately, Fox News supplied at least some of the information the White House withheld. For instance, victims included a woman kidnapped and killed by co-defendants Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks after they escaped from prison; a 12-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by Thomas Sanders; a prison guard killed by Anthony Battle; a special-duty police officer killed by Daryl Lawrence during an attempted bank robbery; and two bank employees killed by Brandon Council.

Those victims, of course, had no say in Biden’s commutation decisions.

Moreover, perhaps the worst part of the 37 commutations involved the president’s outrageous reasoning.

“He believes that America must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level,” the White House statement read, “except in cases of terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder — which is why today’s actions apply to all but those cases.”

Thus, if you kidnap and murder a 12-year-old girl, Biden says you should not receive the death penalty. But — in his excellency’s considered judgment — if you have hate in your heart while murdering people on the basis of skin color, for instance, well, in that case you deserve capital punishment.

In other words, wokeness has infected even the president’s commutation decisions.

“The President’s criminal justice record has transformed individual lives and positively impacted communities, especially historically marginalized communities,” the statement read.

According to Fox News, only three federal death row inmates did not receive mercy: Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2018; Dylann Roof, who murdered nine black parishioners at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015; and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who helped orchestrated the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three and injured hundreds.

To anyone who still believes in justice, watching Biden hand out commutations qualifies as too much to bear.

After all, in February special counsel Robert Hur deemed the president mentally unfit to face charges of mishandling classified documents.

Then, in July, the president’s own party leaders deemed him unfit to seek re-election.

Meanwhile, Biden’s staffers reportedly have spent more than four years covering and compensating for his cognitive decline.

But the president has the capacity to decide life and death?

Praise God that the spectacle of a mentally unfit Biden rendering unilateral judgments about crime and punishment while everyone around him enables the farce will come to a merciful end in less than a month.

