Biden Gloats Over Trump Verdict After Years of Idolizing Convicted Felon George Floyd
The campaign behind President Joe Biden has been in a frenzy since the so-called hush-money trial for former President Donald Trump has finished and Democrats have been ecstatic to attach “felon” to his name quickly.
On the Biden-Harris HQ X account, an official account for the Democrats’ campaign, a post was published Friday captioned “34 Lowlights from Convicted Felon Donald Trump’s ‘Press Conference'”:
34 Lowlights from Convicted Felon Donald Trump’s “Press Conference” pic.twitter.com/STHrmoT4Dj
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 1, 2024
While the post alone is problematic as it makes tons of claims that are meant to rebuke what was said by Trump in a news conference but doesn’t provide any evidence rebuking them, the title itself is perhaps the biggest issue of them all.
Putting “Convicted Felon Donald Trump” was undoubtedly not a mistake, but an intentional choice made by the social media team to attack Trump.
It was gloating, pure and simple.
But there’s so much irony in the party attempting to attack him for his conviction in a kangaroo court when they closely associated and idolized figures who were felons in proper courts.
Easily the most deified felon of them all would be George Floyd, whose death spurred the whole Black Lives Matter movement to riot and ransack half the country.
While the murals and social media posts attempt to paint Floyd as a gentle giant, his criminal record tells a notably different story.
The 6′ 6″ man had many run-ins with the law while living in Texas, spending months in and out of jail for a handful of different drug and theft charges, according to KMSP-TV in Minneapolis.
His biggest stint was in 2007 when he was charged with aggravated robbery after he placed a gun on a woman’s stomach and demanded drugs and money, pleading guilty to the felony charge in 2009. He was released from prison in 2013.
Of course, none of that mattered to Democrats who were quick to raise him to the status of a progressive saint after his passing.
President Biden especially did all he could to raise Floyd’s name up, hosting his family a year after Floyd’s death and claiming Floyd’s death had a bigger global impact than the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
But you never saw them address the legacy of George Floyd and his status as a “felon,” when it’s for a far more sinister reason than Trump.
Instead, they swept it under the rug to force their agenda forward.
So there’s quite an irony when leftists claim that Republicans are insane for supporting a man who has been attacked by the establishment and unreasonably pursued legally while they deify a violent felon who had an unfortunate death.
Perhaps it’s unreasonable to expect Democrats to see the irony behind their actions, but I nonetheless hope for better from the blue party.
Americans, even liberal Americans, deserve better.
