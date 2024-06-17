Biden Goes Motionless at Swanky Fundraiser and Gets Led Offstage by Obama - White House Responds

The Biden administration demands that Americans believe that President Joe Biden’s mental acuity isn’t in decline. It figures if it disputes the obvious often enough and loud enough, Americans will finally believe the lie. This is even more so if it has loved ones and famous faces vouch for him.

One example is his wife, first lady Jill Biden, who continues to champion Biden’s overall competency and presidency despite the failure of both. Last week, she had the audacity to comment at a rally in Reno, Nevada, that “Joe isn’t just one of the most effective presidents of our lives, in spite of his age, but because of it,” according to the New York Post.

Isn’t the sheer fact that the first lady would need to say such a statement admitting that there is a very real problem with the president’s mental health? You have to want to be fooled to believe the charade.

And that statement holds true when applied to the 81-year-old president’s recognizably frozen stature during a Saturday fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles alongside late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and former President Barack Obama.

Biden moved from a state of engagement into what looked to be catatonic against the backdrop of Obama and Kimmel at the conclusion of the fundraiser, which netted the Biden campaign $30 million, according to CBS News.

The stark contrast among all three men’s demeanors became even more evident when Obama instinctively and strategically grabbed Biden’s hand and led him off the stage after about eight motionless seconds.

That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024

The incident didn’t go unnoticed, raising concerns once again regarding Biden’s overall health and his ability to serve a second term.

One comment on X described the Democratic Party’s and the left’s refusal to admit the obvious in the following way: “Everyone promoting Joe Biden for another term is committing elder abuse, not to mention the abuse to our country.”

Everyone promoting Joe Biden for another term is committing elder abuse, not to mention the abuse to our country. — Magnus 𝕏 (@Magnus_Veritas) June 16, 2024

The White House and liberal left media partners are responding to the incident in a manner that would have onlookers believe that they are crazy.

They’ve issued a laughable response, including posting a video of the incident from a more flattering angle and rebutting claims that Biden even stalled for a second. They claim he was merely enjoying the fanfare and taking it all in.

Andrew Bates, White House senior deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to the president, addressed claims to the contrary in a Sunday post on X.

“Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream outlets for lying about @POTUS with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting it’s readers & itself once again,” Bates wrote. “Their ethical standards could deal with a little unfreezing.”

Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream outlets for lying about @POTUS with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting it’s readers & itself once again. Their ethical standards could deal with a little unfreezing. https://t.co/IcKcICniuj — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 16, 2024

The White House is trying to convince people the footage doesn’t actually show what it shows.

The incident isn’t a good look for Biden or the Democratic Party as this fall’s presidential election looms closer and former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, maintains a lead in the polls.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: The Economist Forecast (6/17) Chance of winning

🟥 Trump: 72% (new high)

🟦 Biden: 28% Trends:

• May 11: Trump 55-44%

• June 5: Trump 61-39%

• June 17: Trump 72-28%

—

Electoral votes

🟥 Trump 306

🟦 Biden 232

—

Projected vote margin in swing states • Georgia:… https://t.co/fW7HFJg3U5 pic.twitter.com/kgwHBqpx6l — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 17, 2024

With this new footage going viral, the White House is seemingly both furious and panicked.

As if special counsel Robert Hur’s description of Biden as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” in reference to the concealed documents investigation and report wasn’t damning enough.

Biden’s decline seems to be putting the rest of the nails in the coffin and muddying the Democrats’ plans for a permanent takeover.

It remains to be seen what they will do or how far they will take it before they potentially switch in a new candidate.

