Biden Goes Off on Reporter in Bizarre Rant: 'You're Getting Nervous'

Former Vice President Joe Biden had bizarre reaction when asked by a reporter Wednesday about a days-long feud between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The 2020 Democratic candidates have been going back and forth over the issue of Social Security, with Sanders accusing Biden of previously supporting cuts to the entitlement program.

Indeed, Biden did say in 1995 that he wanted to freeze all federal government spending — including spending on Medicare and Social Security, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On Monday, Zephyr Teachout, a law professor and Sanders campaign surrogate, published an Op-Ed in The Guardian that claimed Biden “has a corruption problem.”

“It looks like ‘Middle Class’ Joe has perfected the art of taking big contributions, then representing his corporate donors at the cost of middle- and working-class Americans,” she wrote.

“When he pushed for cuts to Social Security, was he serving donors or his constituents?” Teachout added.

Sanders would later apologize for the professor’s words.

“It is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way. And I’m sorry that that Op-Ed appeared,” Sanders told CBS News.

Biden said on Twitter he accepted that apology:

Thanks for acknowledging this, Bernie. These kinds of attacks have no place in this primary. Let’s all keep our focus on making Donald Trump a one-term president. https://t.co/tmFbLm98xd — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 21, 2020

But the two candidates have continued to trade barbs over Biden’s record on Social Security reform.

I’ve been fighting to protect — and expand — Social Security for my whole career. Any suggestion otherwise is just flat-out wrong. pic.twitter.com/KWIIJgFqGk — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 22, 2020

Let’s be honest, Joe. One of us fought for decades to cut Social Security, and one of us didn’t. But don’t take it from me. Take it from you. pic.twitter.com/qh7qb1Hmcl — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 22, 2020

Following a campaign event in Iowa on Wednesday, CBS’ Ed O’Keefe asked Biden why he was still “attacking” Sanders after accepting his apology.

“Yesterday, you said you accepted Bernie’s apology, now you’re attacking him,” O’Keefe said. “Why are you doing that? Why wasn’t his apology enough, Mr. Vice President? Why attack Sanders?”

Biden had a somewhat bizarre reaction, as seen below:

“Why, why, why, why, why, why, why?” Biden said excitedly, motioning with his hands as he did so.

“You’re getting nervous, man. Calm down, it’s OK,” Biden said as he momentarily laid his hands on O’Keefe.

“He apologized for saying that I was corrupt. He didn’t say anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about Social Security.”

Biden’s comments came the same day that a CNN national poll pegged Sanders as the new Democratic front-runner, with 27 percent support, compared to 24 percent for Biden.

