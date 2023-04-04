Biden Goes to Town Devastated by Tornado and Insults Them, Then Audience Member Speaks Out

President Joe Biden traveled to a tornado-ravaged Mississippi community on Friday, and he couldn’t even be bothered to get the town’s name correct.

After he twice referred to the small city of Rolling Fork as “Rolling Stone,” he was finally corrected by a local who had apparently grown frustrated with the disrespect.

On March 24, an EF4 tornado killed 26 people and uprooted the lives of countless others. Rolling Fork was absolutely devastated by the twister.

Friday, the gaffe machine that is the country’s 46th president showed up to town and added insult to injury.

“We’re not just here for today,” Biden said as he assured town residents the federal government will be there for them. “We are focused now on making sure you got a place to sleep, food to eat, helping you rebuild your lives in Rolling Stone.”

Later, he again mixed up the name of the town when he said, “The town of Rolling Stone will be back, and we’ll be with you every step of the way.”

Someone in the crowd finally corrected him.

A man shouted, “Rolling Fork.”

Biden at first denied the gaffe.

“What did I say, I said Rolling Fork,” Biden said. “Rolling Stone. I got my mind going here.”

Biden’s mind was certainly going, but as Americans have come to expect, it wasn’t going in the right direction. And many Twitter users were quick to point that out.

The president is known for committing gaffes, speaking out of context, and making otherwise inappropriate comments while people are suffering. That is if he actually acknowledges the suffering.

He couldn’t help himself when he talked about his love for ice cream last week after three children and three adults were murdered by a transgender shooter at a Christian school in Nashville.

Biden completely avoided the suffering in East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in that community in February.

After he finally visited the country’s southern border earlier this year in El Paso — after two years of ignoring his own immigration crisis — he did so in a limited capacity.

Biden did not observe any of the immigrants his policies have welcomed over by the millions, CNN reported.

On Friday, he finally visited a suffering American community to offer a helping hand on behalf of a federal government that epitomizes the word “crisis.”

But he was either unwilling or unable to give the citizens of Rolling Fork the dignity of learning the name of their city.

The only statement he uttered that felt genuine was the admission his mind was “going.”

