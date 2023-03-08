Biden Guilty of Crime Punishable by Death, David Horowitz Declares

A former radical leftist-turned-conservative commentator says President Joe Biden is guilty of treason for selling out the United States to its foreign adversaries for piles of dirty cash.

In an explosive commentary published Tuesday in Front Page Magazine under the headline, “How Should We Regard the President’s Treason?” David Horowitz said Biden has betrayed the U.S. through his decades-long history of influence-peddling, enriching himself while undermining and weakening the nation he’s supposed to serve.

“Who is Joe Biden?” Horowitz wrote. “The language we have been using to describe what has been happening to our country is so sanitized that the most fearless of our politicians and news commentators will go no further than wondering aloud whether Joe Biden might be ‘compromised’ by his influence-peddling side businesses with our enemies, China and Russia.”

Under 18 U.S. Code §2381, treason — a crime punishable by death — involves waging war and/or “giving aid and comfort” to enemies of the United States.

Horowitz, the bestselling author of “Enemy Within” and “Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America,” said Biden’s treachery is obvious, but the Washington establishment and the corporate media have turned a blind eye to his betrayal.

“Here is the blunt and clarifying way to put his activities of the last several decades: ‘Joe Biden and his family have made themselves wealthy beyond their dreams by taking millions of dollars in bribes from foreign powers, chief among them our mortal enemy Communist China,'” he wrote.

The conservative activist said Biden is enabling the destruction of the U.S. in numerous ways, including:

• Incentivizing the border crisis, which has led to the mass fentanyl poisoning of Americans.

• Covering up the Wuhan lab origins of COVID-19.

• Not holding China and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, accountable for funding the coronavirus.

• Botching the Afghanistan withdrawal, which led to $7 billion in U.S. military equipment falling into Taliban hands.

According to Horowitz, what’s disturbing about Biden’s feckless encouragement of daily border invasions and the resulting fentanyl crisis is that “these attacks have taken place without America’s commander-in-chief issuing a single protest or threat against the governments of Mexico and China, even though his primary responsibility is the protection of American lives.”

Do you think Biden should be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2717 Votes) No: 0% (13 Votes)

In addition to his inexcusable passivity to the border crisis, Horowitz said, Biden and other Democratic Party leaders demonized then-President Donald Trump whenever he called out the Chinese Communist Party for its role in stoking the pandemic.

“Over one million Americans were killed by the coronavirus, a biological weapon funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci and America’s Centers for Disease Control, and created in a Chinese military lab in Wuhan,” he wrote. “The Chinese government lied about the contagious and deadly nature of the virus, and permitted millions of Wuhan inhabitants to travel abroad for the Lunar New Year and infect the globe.”

Horowitz continued: “Immediately after the World Health Organization formally declared the spread a ‘pandemic,’ President Trump barred Chinese travel to America, an act for which he was viciously attacked by the leaders of the Democrat Party, including Joe Biden who described Trump’s precautionary travel ban as ‘hysterical and xenophobic,’ ‘fear mongering’ and ‘racist.’”

Biden slams Trump’s response to coronavirus epidemic: This is no time for “hysterical xenophobia and fearmongering” https://t.co/awaTidI8A1 pic.twitter.com/DJKfoFu0em — The Hill (@thehill) February 2, 2020

He said Biden’s egregious pattern of shielding foreign adversaries from accountability underscores that his allegiance is not to this nation.

“The list of such cover-ups to protect the Chinese Communist dictatorship is long and depressing,” Horowitz wrote. “It includes the White House’s stone-walling of congressional efforts to investigate the origins of the pandemic that killed 9 million people globally.

“It includes similar stone-walling on otherwise inexplicable blunders that turned Afghanistan and its hapless citizens over to the Taliban and China, along with seven multi-billion-dollar air bases and tens of thousands of advanced weapons, and that made hostages of those who helped us during the 20-year war.”

Horowitz concluded his scathing indictment of Biden by saying, “We don’t know exactly what American interests the president has betrayed to earn his ill-gotten wealth, but it doesn’t take rocket science to know that ‘betrayal’ is the appropriate verb to describe what he has done.”

His accusations might sound harsh to some, but there are countless Americans who believe Biden is guilty is treason and, at the very least, should be impeached for his shameless refusal to act in the best interests of this nation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.