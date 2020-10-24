Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden caught heavy flak this week for plans to restrict firearm ownership in the United States.

Publicly available for some time now, Biden’s official gun policy proposal was met with substantial scrutiny for the first time Wednesday, dragged into the wider political conversation by ideologically opposed commentators Tim Pool and Steven Crowder.

And with more eyes now on the document, high-profile Second Amendment advocacy organizations are highlighting the plan’s most radical elements.

Gun Owners of America, for its part, told The Western Journal on Wednesday that the plan was among the most “draconian” it had ever seen from a serious electoral contender.

“The Biden gun control plan is the most aggressive and dangerous that we’ve ever seen put forward from a tier one presidential candidate — and includes more than two dozen draconian objectives,” said Erich Pratt, the organization’s senior vice president, in an email.

“For example, Biden would ban the future production and possession of commonly-owned firearms such as the AR-15 and would treat currently owned AR-15s like automatic firearms.”

The Biden campaign’s official gun control agenda is apparently far more comprehensive than the traditional call for a background check system or so-called “assault weapons” ban, however.

Joe Biden claimed half the population of the United States has been killed by gun violence since 2007.pic.twitter.com/gqwPa6gQq4 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 25, 2020

According to a detailed copy of the plan currently available online, Biden has fallen in with the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party since the start of his campaign, moving to classify American gun violence as a “public health epidemic.”

The 77-year-old former vice president’s slew of potential solutions includes a prohibition on online firearm and accessory sales, restrictions on weapons storage and the implementation of legal liability measures for both gun manufacturers and family members who make firearms available to underage individuals.

Provisions to fund gun buyback programs and “red flag” firearm confiscation efforts and expand the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also listed.

“The Biden agenda will force parents to lock up their self-defense guns, holding them criminally and civilly liable for failure to do so ‘regardless of whether the minor actually gains possession of the firearm,'” Pratt said, going on to decry a series of other proposed measures as unfeasible or outright ignorant of the firearm technology currently on the market.

“The Biden scheme would also require all guns to be ‘Smart Guns,’ which is a dumb idea since the technology isn’t reliable enough to be trusted in a life-threatening situation — hence the reason we don’t see police or military using it. And Biden would hold gun manufacturers liable for guns used in crime, which is as insane as holding Ford responsible for the damage caused by hit-and-run drivers.”

LIVE: Joe Biden delivers remarks on gun violence in Las Vegas following last night’s #DemDebate. https://t.co/Vh9lEAzoUG — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 20, 2020

Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights, took things a step further Wednesday, telling The Western Journal Biden’s plan would serve to energize and guide gun control proponents in their fight against the Second Amendment.

“Joe Biden’s campaign webpage reads like a manifesto for every gun control group in America,” Brown said in an email.

“His 47 years in office have made clear his intention to ravage the Second Amendment and to criminalize gun ownership as we know it.”

The Western Journal reached out to the Biden campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

