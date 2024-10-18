Biden-Harris Admin Announces Protected Status for Immigrants from Country Plagued by Islamic Terrorism

Immigrants from Lebanon — a country partially controlled by Iraninan-backed terrorists — will receive “temporary protected status” and authorization to work legally in the United States under a new Biden-Harris policy published Thursday.

The TPS policy applies to immigrants from Lebanon who arrived in the U.S. before Wednesday, according to the Department of Homeland Security news release.

And critics are already attacking it as potentially placing Americans in danger.

The news release explains that the status is necessary because of the ongoing armed conflict” in Lebanon and “extraordinary and temporary conditions in Lebanon that prevent nationals of Lebanon from returning in safety.”

But it doesn’t explain that the root of the “armed conflict” is the fact that the terrorist group Hezbollah has used its bases in southern Lebanon to launch rocket attacks against northern Israel for the past year, since the terrorist group Hamas launched its bloody invasion of the Jewish state on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas is announcing a new TPS designation for Lebanon for 18 months due to ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions in Lebanon that prevent nationals of Lebanon from returning in safety,” the release stated.

“Those approved for TPS will be able to remain in the country while the United States is in discussions to achieve a diplomatic resolution for lasting stability and security across the Israel-Lebanon border.”

NEW: DHS is announcing new actions to provide temporary immigration reprieve to eligible Lebanese nationals currently in the United States and allowing them the opportunity to request work authorization. ⬇️https://t.co/MRvv8xzGFE pic.twitter.com/8ow6ALc7B5 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 17, 2024

The policy also encourages Lebanese nationals, covered by President Joe Biden’s grant of Deferred Enforced Departure, to apply for Employment Authorization Documents, which would be valid through Jan. 25, 2026.

DHS will also be publishing a Special Student Relief Notice. F-1 non-immigrant students whose country of citizenship is Lebanon or those without nationality who “last habitually resided in Lebanon” would benefit.

F-1 non-immigrant students are foreigners temporarily allowed to live in the United States for the purpose of studying.

The new DHS policy would allow eligible students to request employment authorization, work increased hours while in school and reduce their course load, according to the news release.

Approximately 11,000 Lebanese nationals will likely be eligible for DED and TPS, according to the release.

Are you concerned that the Biden-Harris administration will not properly vet these TPS recipients? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (209 Votes) No: 2% (4 Votes)

Roughly 1,740 F-1 non-immigrant Lebanese would be eligible for Special Student Relief.

Many have already criticized the new policy on social media as not only benefitting those legitimately displaced by fighting between Hezbollah terrorists and Israel, but also potentially Hezbollah terrorists in the United States.

Like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah is a terrorist group funded by Iran with close ties to Tehran. In September, a prominent Iranian general was killed in the Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut that also took out Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to The Associated Press.

The idea that thousands of immigrants from a country plagued by Islamic terrorism are being protected by the Biden-Harris administration sparked criticism that the policy won’t allow for vetting potential Hezbollah sympathizers, or even terrorist operatives.

In March, the New York Post reported that an admitted Hezbollah terrorist from Lebanon was captured attempting to cross the southern border near El Paso, Texas, and confessed to planning a bombing attack.

And I bet you they won’t vet them, either. Just a blanket TPS order to anyone who is a Lebanese National. Hmmm. I’m actually 25% Lebanese (my great great grandfather migrated here from Lebanon). Vetted and controlled immigration is a good thing, but blanket orders like this… — LYNN CAREY SAYLOR (@LynnCareySaylor) October 17, 2024

“And I bet you they won’t vet them, either. Just a blanket TPS order to anyone who is a Lebanese National. Hmmm,” one user wrote.

“I’m actually 25% Lebanese (my great great grandfather migrated here from Lebanon). Vetted and controlled immigration is a good thing, but blanket orders like this create chaos and put Americans at risk. This administration always puts Americans last and I just don’t understand it.”

“Terrible, terrible idea if these people aren’t going to be vetted,” wrote another.

Another user also criticized the Biden-Harris Administration’s prioritization of immigrants over American citizens.

This is an absolute outrage! DHS is handing out more protections for people who don’t belong here, while actual Americans suffer from job shortages, housing crises, and rising crime. They’re offering these Lebanese nationals the right to stay, work, and enjoy all the benefits of… pic.twitter.com/oe2rPYZbnY — MrReeKilla (@MrReeKilla) October 17, 2024

“This is an absolute outrage!” the user wrote in an X post.

“DHS is handing out more protections for people who don’t belong here, while actual Americans suffer from job shortages, housing crises, and rising crime. They’re offering these Lebanese nationals the right to stay, work, and enjoy all the benefits of this country while we, the real citizens, foot the bill! This administration continues to prioritize everyone except us.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.