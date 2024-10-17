The Biden-Harris Admin 'Just Made the Biggest Handout to Illegal Aliens in American History,' Think Tank Alleges

Nations exist for the benefit of their citizens. They have no other purpose.

Thus, from time to time we must remind ourselves of this basic truth, for it often seems that affluent liberals in the American establishment, particularly those who have staffed President Joe Biden’s administration, regard themselves as empowered to act upon an altogether different mandate.

For instance, in an opinion piece published Thursday by Fox News, Hayden Dublois of the Foundation for Government Accountability denounced both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for issuing “surely the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history.”

Dublois, who serves as FGA’s Data and Analytics Director, cited the Biden-Harris administration’s expansion of Medicaid benefits to illegal aliens.

“The Biden-Harris White House is shattering a system that was already cracking,” Dublois wrote of the social welfare program.

Based on information obtained from nine states, the data analyst reported that between 2019 and 2023 the number of illegal aliens on Medicaid increased by 500 percent, and that today, in all likelihood, 100,000 or more illegal aliens nationwide collect Medicaid benefits at a total annual cost to taxpayers of $1 billion.

Unfortunately, Dublois predicted that “the worst is yet to come.”

When Medicaid applicants lack documentation proving citizenship, they generally receive a 90-day grace period in which to secure said proof.

Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services, however, issued a new federal regulation, effective in June, that allows for the perpetual extension of those 90-day grace periods, thereby preventing states from taking ineligible illegal aliens off of Medicaid.

In light of the years-long Biden-Harris border invasion, this new “loophole,” makes further “deluge inevitable” in the Medicaid system.

Furthermore, it gives prospective illegal migrants an added incentive.

“As the word spreads, it may encourage an even bigger rush at the southern border,” Dublois wrote.

One wonders, of course, how anyone could vote for this.

In fact, the affront to American citizens is so obvious that only those who despise ordinary Americans could support it.

And that raises the question: Who among us hates their fellow Americans?

Since we cannot read others’ hearts, we can only judge by their actions and professed principles.

For instance, those who urge people to inform on their neighbors probably do not have those neighbors’ interests in mind.

Likewise, those who disproportionately favor authoritarian remedies for imagined crises probably do not love the people around them.

In other words, affluent liberals, who have consistently exposed themselves as natural tyrants, love illegal immigration, and they love putting illegal aliens on Medicaid, in part because it allows them to parade their faux compassion and thereby pose as their less-affluent neighbors’ moral superiors, but mostly because — one cannot escape the conclusion — they long to inflict pain on the ordinary Americans whose existence and sovereignty they loathe.

The nation exists not for illegal aliens but for citizens. It has no other purpose. And that explains why affluent liberals like Biden and Harris seek to destroy it.

