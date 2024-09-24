The warmongering globalist demons no longer care to conceal themselves. They have removed their masks and they dare you to try to remove them from power.

According to WCAU-TV in Philadelphia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, for what amounted to a taxpayer-funded photo op and campaign event featuring prominent warmongering Democrats.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist characterized Zelenskyy’s visit to swing-state Pennsylvania via a U.S. Air Force C-17 as “an impeachable offense on the part of Biden-Harris.”

This is an impeachable offense on the part of Biden-Harris. And dangerously reckless move on Zelensky’s part to campaign for Harris in a battleground state on U.S. taxpayer funds. https://t.co/IHfp7vCauk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 23, 2024

Zelenskyy has coaxed billions of dollars from America’s corrupt elected officials since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

In an interview with The New Yorker published on Sunday, Zelenskyy spoke critically of former President Donald Trump and especially of Trump’s running mate, Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, whom the Ukrainian president labeled “too radical.”

Clearly, Zelenskyy knows that a second Trump presidency would mean the end of the proverbial gravy train.

Thus, flying Zelenskyy into swing-state Pennsylvania required massive chutzpah, even for globalist warmongering Democrats.

Social media users noticed.

“A foreign leader is essentially campaigning for [Vice President Kamala] Harris on American soil,” journalist Greg Price wrote.

Zelensky is now touring ammunition factories in Pennsylvania and attacking President Trump and JD Vance in American media outlets. A foreign leader is essentially campaigning for Harris on American soil. pic.twitter.com/580etLK72l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2024

“The Biden-Harris admin is using military assets to fly a foreign leader into a battleground state in order to undermine their political opponents,” another X user wrote.

Worth noting that Zelenskyy was flown to Pennsylvania on an U.S. Air Force C-17. The Biden-Harris admin is using military assets to fly a foreign leader into a battleground state in order to undermine their political opponents. https://t.co/OSebVUuBEg pic.twitter.com/biMGTfAc1J — Dan Caldwell 🇺🇸 (@dandcaldwell) September 23, 2024

“This has to be in [violation] of at least one or more election laws,” another X user wrote.

No doubt recalling that Democrats impeached Trump in 2019 over a phone call to Ukraine, the same X user denounced the hypocrisy of the Biden administration, which the user described as “a crime syndicate rubbing it in our faces.”

This has to be in violating of at least one or more election laws. Taking into account the years of kickbacks to “the big guy”, this is just a crime syndicate rubbing it in our faces — Bill Marshal (@aethelamerican) September 23, 2024

Dan McLaughlin of National Review did not blame Zelenskyy for advocating on behalf of his country. But he did denounce the Ukrainian president’s appearance in Scranton alongside prominent Democrats, including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Bob Casey, who is currently facing a re-election challenge from Republican Dave McCormick.

“If the Biden-Harris administration (and/or the government of Pennsylvania) is using taxpayer money to ferry Zelensky to Scranton, that’s a problem,” McLaughlin wrote.

Oddly enough, taxpayer-funded warmongering and Democratic electioneering might not even rank as the worst thing that happened during Zelenskyy’s visit.

For instance, a clip of Shapiro writing a lengthy message on actual bombs began circulating on X.

“This is a Satanic scene,” former liberal Naomi Wolf tweeted. “These people seem unaware or unconcerned that they are signing missiles that will kill human beings.”

This is a Satanic scene. These people seem unaware or unconcerned that they are signing missiles that will kill human beings. https://t.co/R2UgJN3m73 — Dr. Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) September 24, 2024

“Do not give your life for the fiends,” another X user tweeted.

BREAKING: Shapiro Signs a bomb!!! I told y’all we were in World War 3. Do not give you life for the fiends. pic.twitter.com/NCgoUfQcvL — Jake Perry (@PresupPerry) September 23, 2024

At this point, of course, the impeachment-related double standard feels like the least of our concerns.

After all, public officials who fear consequences do not use public money to help foreign leaders influence American elections.

Moreover, flying a foreign leader into a swing state where he can campaign for more war while a Democrat governor signs bombs that will end people’s lives does not strike me as the sane behavior of people who plan to surrender power anytime soon.

