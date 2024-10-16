Share
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have announced a new $425 million aid package ... but it's not going to storm-battered Americans
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, seen in a 2020 campaign photo, have announced a new $425 million aid package ... but it's not going to storm-battered Americans. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Biden-Harris Administration Announces New $425M Aid Package, But It's Not for Hurricane Victims

 By Jack Davis  October 16, 2024 at 3:10pm
The Biden-Harris administration is shipping $425 million in military aid to Ukraine.

The deal, announced Wednesday, gives Ukraine “additional air defense capability, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles, and critical munitions,” according to a White House statement.

The statement broke down the aid as “hundreds of air defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air defense systems, additional artillery systems, significant quantities of ammunition, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and thousands of additional armored vehicles.”

On social media, critics noted that the need for aid is much closer to home.

The White House statement noted that next month, President Joe Biden will host a virtual meeting of leaders of nations backing Ukraine in its fight against Russia, saying “leaders will coordinate with international partners on additional assistance for Ukraine.”

Are Biden and Harris putting America last?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram he spoke to Biden Wednesday about his five-point “victory plan” that was unveiled to parliament in a speech, according to Reuters.

“I proposed considering the possibility of joint weapons production,” he said. “We also discussed the importance of additional training for Ukrainian soldiers.”

Ukraine, he said, thanked the United States “for its readiness to help Ukraine strengthen its positions to compel Russia towards honest diplomacy.”

The speech came as Russia has ground its way deeper into Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

Ukrainian officials have issued an evacuation order for the northeastern city of Kupiansk, which has been the latest target of Russian troops.

Zelenskyy’s appearance was “necessary to boost the Ukrainian morale today,” Olexiy Haran, a professor of comparative politics at the National University of Kyiv, told the Times. “This speech is meant to send a political and psychological message to the Ukrainians.”

Zelenskyy said his goal was to make it no longer feasible for Russia “to continue the war.”

Although North Korean soldiers have come to join in the war on Ukraine, according to Newsweek, within days of their arrival, 18 North Koreans had deserted posts about four miles from the border with Ukraine.

There have been reports that Russia would create a North Korean battalion to fight Ukraine.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation