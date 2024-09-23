Biden-Harris Administration to Send New Wave of US Troops to Middle East

As Israel unleashed another round of devastating attacks against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris announced more U.S. troops are being sent to the Middle East.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder did not offer details about the size and scope of the new deployment, according to The Associated Press.

“In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region,” Ryder said. “But for operational security reasons, I’m not going to comment on or provide specifics.”

According to The Hill, Ryder indicated the troops being sent were ground troops.

The United States has about 40,000 troops in the region, according to the AP.

On Monday, the aircraft carrier USS Truman, two destroyers and one cruiser left Norfolk, Virginia, on a regularly scheduled deployment.

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group is currently in the Gulf of Oman. American troop levels in the Middle East have been elevated since the Oct. 7 Hamas raid into Israel.

On Monday, Israel launched a new wave of attacks against Hezbollah.

Last week Israel blew up pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to the Lebanon-based ally of Iran, launched punishing airstrikes on military targets, and launched an airstrike that killed Ibrahim Aqil, commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit.

On Monday, the Israeli Air Force hit more than 1,100 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israeli Defense Forces said, according to the Times of Israel.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Israel is degrading infrastructure Hezbollah had built over 20 years.

“The IDF this morning launched a proactive offensive operation. We are taking [away] military infrastructure that Hezbollah built for 20 years. This is very significant,” Halevi said.

Since this morning, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 1,100 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the IDF says. IAF fighter jets and drones launched more than 1,400 munitions at the Hezbollah targets, which according to the IDF included buildings and other sites where Hezbollah… pic.twitter.com/e9cAZFOoCl — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 23, 2024

“We are striking targets, preparing the next stages… in the end, everything needs to be aimed at creating the conditions to return the [displaced] residents of the north to their homes,” he said.

More than 1,400 munitions were launched at Hezbollah targets that the IDF said “posted a threat and were intended to have been used against Israel.”

The IDF said the strikes will continue into Monday night.

As noted by AP, the State Department is urging any Americans in Lebanon to leave the country as the war between Israel and Hezbollah escalates.

