This is the ninth installment in The Western Journal’s series “Biden-Harris Breaking the Ten Commandments.” Click on this link to read the rest of the series.

Bearing false witness has been a growing problem in the Democratic Party for decades now … long before former President Donald Trump ever thought about running for office.

As imperfect as the Republican Party of yesteryear was, it has long been the party in this country that more closely aligns with biblical values (when compared with Democrats).

The degree to which Republicans pushed those values was met in equal measure with intense hatred. Proponents of biblically-defined marriage, pro-life laws, religious freedom, etc. were called fascists and bigots.

(This great piece from conservative columnist Marc A. Thiessen covers how figures like former President George W. Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney were called Nazis and bigots well before Trump entered the political scene.)

This shouldn’t come as a shock to Christians.

Remember Jesus’ words from John 15:18-19: “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you.”

But surprising or not, inevitable or not, the truth remains that Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have taken these dishonest attacks to a whole new level.

By doing so, they’re leading half the country to join them in breaking the Ninth Commandment.

“You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor,” Exodus 20:16 read.

Throughout Biden’s presidency, both he and Harris have been labeling Trump and his supporters “MAGA extremists” and “threats to democracy.”

The most famous example comes from the president’s 2022 speech at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.







Biden referred to “MAGA Republicans” no less than ten times during the speech, each time exaggerating or flat-out lying about who they are and what they stand for.

Just take a look at this quote from that night:

“And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself. MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.”

Most Trump supporters love the Constitution. They want the rule of law to return to many of the currently lawless Democrat-run cities in this country. They want free and fair elections with clear rules and protections against fraud and insecurity. They don’t want authoritarian leaders — they want the government to get out of the way.

Literally every single accusation Biden levied against them in those quotes above is a lie.

There’s a reason God commands us to tell the truth. Lies like these have consequences.

If Americans are to take Biden at his word, then that means Trump could very well be the next Adolf Hitler, hell-bent on ending democracy.

Is it any surprise that Trump has faced at least two assassination attempts?

True Submission Means Calling Out Sin

God and truth are closely associated throughout scripture.

Truth isn’t only important to Him, it is Him. God is truth incarnate.

And because we are fallen creatures, we are doomed to fall short of that perfect standard.

This is the case whether or not our leaders misuse their authority and bear false witness themselves.

In fact, it’s the case no matter who our leaders are.

But as members of the Body of Christ, we are called to submit to our leaders as the authorities given to us by God.

To do so, we must demand those leaders obey God’s standards.

True submission to authority requires you to call out the Biden-Harris administration’s lies.

