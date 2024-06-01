For those who use Muppets as a guide to voting, that was not actually Elmo bopping about at a Philadelphia rally for President Joe Biden.

Sesame Workshop, which produces Sesame Street, said its licensed character was not backing Biden, according to The National Desk.

“Sesame Workshop is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization,” Beatrice Chow, vice president for public relations and publicity, told the outlet.

She added: “In the video you referenced, that is not a licensed Sesame Street costume character.”

ELMO & JOE: Sesame Street says it did not license the Elmo appearance at Biden’s campaign rally this week. https://t.co/aYY4noPdPo pic.twitter.com/MtO3Sek1q5 — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) May 31, 2024

The controversy stems from an event where Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a rally Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The event was held at Girard College, a historically black boarding school, and featured Biden telling the crowd it was essential for black voters to elect him.

Elmo’s appearance there drew some criticism.

“Biden chose Elmo to headline his campaign event focused on regaining the Black vote,” Fox News host Jesse Watters posted on X.

Biden chose Elmo to headline his campaign event focused on regaining the Black vote. pic.twitter.com/XrzIPL9PTh — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 30, 2024

He noted in a video that Philly Elmo has been a fixture since dancing by a dumpster fire.

“First, it was washed-up actor Robert De Niro in New York. Now it’s Elmo in Pennsylvania. Whose idea was this? Biden’s team are not serious people,” Jordan Conradson wrote for The Gateway Pundit.

However, the Philadelphia Inquirer said Philly Elmo is something of an institution in the city, and a fixture with the Positive Movement drum line.

For people unfamiliar with Philly Drumline Elmo, this is our cultural equivalent of the bagpipe players who greet dignitaries visiting Scotland https://t.co/tVj9HLo7cN — Lauren Vidas 🥨⚾️🍻 (@BroadAndMarket) May 29, 2024

One poster on X referred to Philly Elmo as the “cultural equivalent of the bagpipe players who greet dignitaries visiting Scotland.”

When the Irish Star covered the events, it noted an interaction with a reporter who asked if Biden would serve a full four years or turn over power to Harris.

He can’t answer the question so the old man lashes out in anger. WATCH: #Biden insults a reporter who asks if he could finish another four-year term, if re-elected — or if he’d hand over power to Kamala Harris. He notably does not answer the question. pic.twitter.com/Syfy2dc1b5 — Politics (@Politics15419) May 29, 2024

“You are not hurt, are you?” Biden said in reply to the reporter. “Are you OK? Did you fall on your head or something?”

