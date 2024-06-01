Share
Biden-Harris Campaign's Attempt to Use Elmo Backfires, 'Sesame Street' Releases Official Response

 By Jack Davis  June 1, 2024 at 12:51pm
For those who use Muppets as a guide to voting, that was not actually Elmo bopping about at a Philadelphia rally for President Joe Biden.

Sesame Workshop, which produces Sesame Street, said its licensed character was not backing Biden, according to The National Desk.

“Sesame Workshop is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization,” Beatrice Chow, vice president for public relations and publicity, told the outlet.

She added: “In the video you referenced, that is not a licensed Sesame Street costume character.”

The controversy stems from an event where Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a rally Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The event was held at Girard College, a historically black boarding school, and featured Biden telling the crowd it was essential for black voters to elect him.

Elmo’s appearance there drew some criticism.

“Biden chose Elmo to headline his campaign event focused on regaining the Black vote,” Fox News host Jesse Watters posted on X.

He noted in a video that Philly Elmo has been a fixture since dancing by a dumpster fire.

“First, it was washed-up actor Robert De Niro in New York. Now it’s Elmo in Pennsylvania. Whose idea was this? Biden’s team are not serious people,” Jordan Conradson wrote for The Gateway Pundit.

However, the Philadelphia Inquirer said Philly Elmo is something of an institution in the city, and a fixture with the Positive Movement drum line.

One poster on X referred to Philly Elmo as the “cultural equivalent of the bagpipe players who greet dignitaries visiting Scotland.”

When the Irish Star covered the events, it noted an interaction with a reporter who asked if Biden would serve a full four years or turn over power to Harris.

“You are not hurt, are you?” Biden said in reply to the reporter.  “Are you OK? Did you fall on your head or something?”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation