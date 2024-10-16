Biden-Harris DOJ Announces It Will 'Monitor' Voting in Ohio County Due to Sheriff's Immigration Comments

An Ohio sheriff’s comments have triggered the Justice Department to proclaim that it will monitor one Ohio county for potential voter intimidation.

The fuss began on Sept. 13 when Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski issued a post about Vice President Kamala Harris on his personal Facebook page, according to USA Today.

“When people ask me…What’s gonna happen if the Flip – Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins?? I say…write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards,” Zuchowski wrote in the Facebook post, which no longer appears on his personal Facebook page. “Sooo…when the Illegal human ‘Locust’ (which she supports!) Need places to live…We’ll already have the addresses of their New families…who supported their arrival!”

The NAACP immediately began squawking about voter intimidation.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced its response, saying it will “monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in Portage County, Ohio, during the early voting period and on Election Day,” according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

“Voters in Portage County have raised concerns about intimidation resulting from the surveillance and the collection of personal information regarding voters, as well as threats concerning the electoral process. Attempted or actual intimidation, threats or coercion directed toward any person for voting and related activities or urging or aiding others in voting is prohibited by Section 11(b) of the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” the news release said.

As noted by the Associated Press, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio claimed the comments were an unconstitutional, “impermissible threat” against people displaying yard signs.

Freda J. Levenson, legal director of the ACLU of Ohio, alleged many residents believed the post was a “threat of governmental action to punish them for their expressed political beliefs” and took their signs down in fear.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called Zuchowski’s comments “unfortunate” and “not helpful.”

The Ohio secretary of state’s office shrugged off the fuss.

“Our office has determined the sheriff’s comments don’t violate election laws,” said Dan Lusheck, a representative of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

“Elected officials are accountable to their constituents, and the sheriff can answer for himself about the substance of his remarks,” Lusheck said.

Zuchowski, who is seeking re-election next month, posted a response to the furor on his campaign Facebook account.

“As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Portage County, I have sworn to protect ALL citizens of my County. Recently, I placed a post on my personal facebook page that may have been a little misinterpreted?? “ he wrote.

“I…as the elected sheriff, do have a first amendment right as do all citizens. If the citizens of Portage County want to elect an individual who has supported open borders (which I’ve personally visited Twice!) and neglected to enforce the laws of our Country…then that is their prerogative. With elections, there are consequences.

“That being said…I believe that those who vote for individuals with liberal policies have to accept responsibility for their actions! I am a Law Man…Not a Politician!

“I would also like to Thank…The Overwhelming Support I am receiving from many people in Portage County who are afraid or are Not allowed to agree with me publicly! Stay Strong and God Bless!!” he concluded.

