Biden, Harris Hilariously Thrown Under the Bus in New Book: 'Not Up for the Job'
Now that veteran Washington journalist Charlie Spiering’s book “Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House” is out, we can better understand the full extent of Kamala Harris’ undesirability in any kind of presidential or vice presidential role.
According to Spiering, even our own geriatric-in-chief didn’t want Harris as his running mate in 2020.
A New York Post report on the book, which was released Tuesday, said Joe Biden’s first choice for his running mate was Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
According to Spiering, Biden was pressured into choosing Harris instead.
As recounted in the Post’s story, even back in 2019 and 2020, Harris — a former California attorney general then serving in the U.S. Senate — had little going for her besides her gender and multiethnic background, flaming out of the presidential race early on.
So why was she selected?
“As Biden remained indecisive, a key Harris ally tried to reassure him about the idea of Vice President Harris: his former boss, President Barack Obama, who was already a fan,” Spiering wrote.
Yes, Obama, the pseudo-messianic figure of the progressive left, is to blame for Vice President Harris.
In Spiering’s account, the former president seems to have been the only one to see anything worthwhile in her as a running mate, calling his judgment into question even more than his lame list of the best movies of 2023.
“Behind the scenes, Obama patiently reminded Biden to let go of the past when making his decision,” he wrote. “One of Obama’s political advisors assured me the former president held off endorsing her entirely, making sure that the choice would be Biden’s to make.”
How magnanimous.
It’s akin to the high school mean girl in a bad teen movie convincing the nerd to inadvertently humiliate himself, while “graciously” allowing the nerd to take the credit for the idea.
Was Obama trying to sabotage Biden’s presidency? Or, even worse, did he genuinely think Harris was the best person for the job?
The mind rebels at the mere suggestion, but, as yet another entry in the long list of questionable Obama decisions, it wouldn’t be out of character.
Regardless, the revelations contained in Spiering’s new book are nothing short of damning, not only for Harris but for Biden’s campaign and administration in general.
He knew as well as anybody that Harris wasn’t up for the job, but, in the wake of the George Floyd protests, he chose her anyway to score woke brownie points he ended up not getting.
Further, not only does this make the vice president look bad, it also makes Biden look weak, acting against his better judgment under pressure.
It lends credence to what many have suspected since the beginning: He isn’t in the driver’s seat of his own administration and rarely makes his own decisions.
Harris can barely string together a coherent speech, let alone take the reins in any kind of presidential capacity. (Remember the famous interview with Lester Holt where she combined her famous inability to speak authoritatively with her utter lack of strategy concerning the border?)
Never mind the ear-bleeding cackle that she unleashes at inappropriate times and has made her a meme in the worst ways.
Spiering’s book is just more evidence that Biden’s administration has been nothing short of a disaster. No one seems to be in charge, and those who are seem woefully unprepared for the task.
If there is any justice in this world, the American people will be spared Harris’ odious presence in the White House after the November election.
