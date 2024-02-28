Biden, Harris, McConnell, Schumer Gang Up on House Speaker Mike Johnson in 'Intense' Meeting

House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly faced fire from other top elected officials — including Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — during a meeting at the White House Tuesday that was described as “intense.”

Johnson met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and McConnell, who each pressured him to rally House Republicans to avert a partial government shutdown beginning Friday.

McConnell joined Democrats in urging Johnson to get an appropriations bill to the House floor to prevent the partial shutdown and a larger shutdown next week.

Jeffries told reporters, “It was an intense meeting, it was an honest meeting.”

The New York Democrat concluded the meeting with Johnson was “productive” regarding stopgap bills to fund much of the federal government.

Leader Jeffries after White House meeting: It was an intense meeting, it was an honest meeting, and ultimately it was a productive meeting. pic.twitter.com/w4RH3jythK — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) February 27, 2024

“I’m cautiously optimistic that we can do what is necessary within the next day or so to close down these bills and avoid a government shutdown.”

McConnell joined Schumer in pressuring Johnson to bring a bill to a vote, which he said could put Johnson’s speakership at risk if he goes around his own party to work with Democrats and the White House, The Hill reported.

Do you care whether the federal government shuts down? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (26 Votes) No: 96% (556 Votes)

Schumer said Johnson confirmed in the meeting he “unequivocally” wants to “avoid a government shutdown,” according to Axios.

“[McConnell and I] made it clear that means not letting any [current appropriations bills] lapse, which means you need some [stopgap bills],” Schumer also said, adding the meeting “was one of the most intense I’ve ever encountered in my many meetings in the Oval Office.”

The Hill framed the meeting as one in which Johnson was the subject of a “gang up” against him by McConnell and Democrats.

Not only do the leaders of the Senate, the White House and House Democrats want to pass a temporary bill to fund the government, but they all want more funding for Ukraine’s military.

Johnson is facing pressure to green-light $60 billion to give to Kyiv, but he could find himself in the same position as former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy if he caves.

McCarthy broke with his GOP colleagues last year on an appropriations bill and was ultimately forced out of power and later left Congress.

Johnson said after the meeting he is optimistic a rendition can be reached.

“We have been working in good faith around the clock every single day for months and weeks, and over the last several days, quite literally around the clock to get that job done. We’re very optimistic,” the speaker told reporters Tuesday.

When I met with the White House and Congressional leaders today, my purpose was to express what I believe is the obvious truth: that we must take care of America’s needs first. pic.twitter.com/bbNWgvCVCI — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 27, 2024

“We believe that we can get to agreement on these issues and prevent a government shutdown. That’s our first responsibility” Johnson added.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.