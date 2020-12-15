The political party that controls cities where shootings are out of control wants to talk about controlling Americans’ guns.

In a year when the Democratic bastions of New York, Chicago and Los Angeles are witnessing sharp spikes in criminal gun violence, presumptive president-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris tried to use the eighth anniversary of the tragedy at Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary School to push more “common sense” gun laws.

But when it comes to Democrats and guns, not much is sensible.

In a prepared statement on the Dec. 14, 2012, elementary school shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead, Biden addressed the survivors of those who died with a vow to end “gun violence.”

“Together with you and millions of our fellow Americans of every background all across our nation, we will fight to end this scourge on our society and enact common sense reforms that are supported by a majority of Americans and that will save countless lives,” the statement said.

In a Twitter post, Harris declared that “[t]o honor the lives lost in this terrible tragedy, it’s past time we implement common-sense gun safety reforms to keep our children safe.”

Today marks 8 years since 20 first-graders and 6 educators were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School. To honor the lives lost in this terrible tragedy, it’s past time we implement common-sense gun safety reforms to keep our children safe. pic.twitter.com/YmsIWM6dDG — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 14, 2020

It’s important to note that when Democrats like Harris say “common sense gun safety reforms,” what they really mean is the strictest regime possible, preferably one that confiscates the most popular weapons completely. (Ask former Rep. Beto O’Rourke.)

But as Breitbart News Second Amendment writer John Hawkins pointed out in a piece on Tuesday, Democratic ideas for keeping children safe from gun violence are already in place in New York City, and the results are not a solid argument for convincing Americans to give up a constitutionally protected right.

Under the leadership of the reckless, feckless Democrat Bill de Blasio, New York City shootings had nearly doubled through November 2020 over 2019, according to WABC-TV.

In Chicago, where gun control laws are among the tightest in the country, the city has seen shootings rise more than 50 percent through November over the same period last year, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

And in Los Angeles, the largest city in a Democrat-controlled state with strict gun control laws, shootings were up by almost a third and fatal shootings were up by 25 percent through October compared to the same period last year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Those are numbers from the here and now – in the stricken year of 2020. And they’re happening under the kind of laws Democrats want to inflict on the country on a national basis.

Yet for Democrats like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, what happened at Sandy Hook eight years ago should apparently be the determining factor in whether American citizens should be stripped of a constitutional right.

Obviously, the deaths of children at the hands of a madman is a tragedy – and one that every human being of good faith should both mourn and condemn, not try to use as a political prop.

But this is a year when rioters have ruled the streets of once-proud cities, and lunatics on the left talk about a program to “defund police” as though the world would be a utopia without armed men and women who are willing to risk their lives every day for the safety of their fellow citizens. (And whom, by the way, do liberals expect to enforce any gun control laws they pass — social workers?)

It’s almost beyond understanding that the shooting at Sandy Hook, or other massacres like Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, could be used as an argument to convince Americans to surrender their right to self-defense.

The killings at Sandy Hook at the hands of a madman were a tragedy in 2012; they shouldn’t be a political prop in 2020.

Liberals have a long and established history of attempting to use the death of innocents to advance their political agenda. (Of course, in the case of abortion, the death of innocents is their political agenda.)

With President Donald Trump in the White House, the country was blessed with a pro-gun president, and with Republicans in control of the Senate, all sides in the gun control wars knew there wasn’t a chance of major gun-grabbing legislation being passed and signed into law.

With the presidential election all but decided against Trump, and the fate of the Senate hanging on two runoff elections in Georgia, the situation has changed — and the latest battle over gun rights is only just beginning.

And now Biden and Harris have made it clear, again, to those who believe in gun rights — and those who oppose them — just where they stand.

The Democratic Party’s own record failure at controlling violence by imposing gun control laws on jurisdictions unfortunate enough to be under its power is convincing proof of the basic flaw in its logic. The strictest gun laws in the country haven’t stopped crime in a year when criminals apparently feel immune to police pressure, thanks to progressive activists.

To talk about taking away the gun rights of the vast majority of Americans who are neither criminals nor madmen is worse than just not sensible – it borders on insane.

