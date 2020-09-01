The August political conventions are over and the only thing between now and the November vote is a likely October surprise and lot of pivoting and pandering from Democrats.

The Republican National Convention last week was a success in both messaging and enthusiasm.

A bump in the polls for President Donald Trump seems to signal that, as Morning Consult concluded, “President Donald Trump needed a convention bounce — and he got one.”

The same cannot be said for the Democrats’ virtual convention, which was a bizarre mashup of coronavirus fear-mongering, attacks on the president and identity politics.

The Democrats also learned that their tacit endorsement of rioting has hurt them with voters who crave order amid a challenging year for most Americans.

A number of reports have shown that since the establishment-media- and Democrat-adored demonstrations against perceived racial inequity began in late May, voters have grown tired of civil unrest.

USA Today columnist James S. Robbins framed the situation for Democrats:

“Violence erupted last week in Kenosha, Wisconsin after Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police. The mayhem followed a familiar pattern, with daytime protests devolving into night-time looting and arson. But rage-fueled anarchy is no substitute for reform-based policy, and as violence in the streets continues, as it has in Portland, it is becoming a problem for election-year Democrats.

“Press outlets have generally tried to downplay the violent aspects of the protests, sometimes going to absurd lengths. CNN’s Omar Jimenez reported live from Kenosha in front of burning businesses while a chyron described the scene as ‘fiery but mostly peaceful protests.'”

Robbins continued, “The narrative ‘buildings burn at peaceful protest’ is Orwellian doublethink in action. This would be like reporting that most protesters were unharmed in Kenosha even though three were shot, two of them fatally, allegedly by a white 17-year-old who thought of himself as a militia member. Pro tip: arson and shootings are news, the rest is context.”

When you’re a Democrat and a USA Today columnist is telling you that your feeble stance on months of rioting is becoming a problem, you should take notice.

Democrats, including presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, have taken notice:

Joe Biden: “Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting.” pic.twitter.com/gGjazceXRq — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2020

I join @JoeBiden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division. https://t.co/21h00uFFR7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2020

Look at the contrast in tone from Harris, who told CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert in June that the demonstrations should continue until November and beyond.

“Everyone beware, because they’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not going to stop after Election Day,” Harris said. “Everyone should take note of that on both levels, that they’re not going to let up, and they should not, and we should not.”

The pair now joins other Democrats in attempting to spin the narrative that Trump is to blame for the continued violence, which always seems to occur in areas that are run by Democrats.

The problem for Biden, who finally disavowed the rioting for the first time Monday, is that his empty words were too little, too late.

Democrats own the violence, looting and destruction and all the damage to life and property that have accompanied them.

Fox News commentator Lisa Boothe posed a great question Monday after Biden spoke out against the riots.

“If Joe Biden & Kamala Harris actually thought Pres. Trump was responsible for the riots, why didn’t they mention them the week of the DNC convention?” she asked on Twitter.

If Joe Biden & Kamala Harris actually thought Pres. Trump was responsible for the riots, why didn’t they mention them the week of the DNC convention? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 31, 2020

The question is a rhetorical one.

Biden and Harris didn’t mention the riots because they counted on the media’s continued ability to continue to downplay barbaric, nihilistic political violence as “peaceful protesting.”

Democrats spent their Zoom call convention portraying themselves as cilvil rights icons bound by chains.

The shallow four-day event was a digital orgy of self-love, dramatic speeches, pandering statements and appeals to the fear in the hearts of many Americans.

The message from Democrats was dark.

They didn’t count on the GOP convention bringing such a hopeful message to Americans and breaking through to independent voters:

Not only did Republicans speak with passion and adoration for the country, but they actually gathered in-person for much of it.

Seeing a group of leaders with an optimistic worldview sitting next to one another felt normal.

The week following the conventions, the election is back to being a tossup, if not favoring Trump, if you believe the polls.

While many undecided voters might not feel as much of an attraction to the president as his loyal base, riots, prolonged demonstrations and political violence are not a product of his policies.

Trump was actually censored by Twitter as far back as May 28 for expressing his displeasure with the initial rioting and looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” he said. “A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way.”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter accused the president of “glorifying violence” in noting that his posts violated the leftist tech giant’s rules.

Trump was proved to be correct about the unchecked violence, as looting and rioting in May have now led to numerous shootings, with two of those shootings being fatal and within the last week in separate Democrat-run cities.

The continued unrest is apparently wearing some people thin.

Democrats are now aware of this, but the information came too late for them to use their socially distant convention to blame Trump for the riots they encouraged.

So, we sit here in September, watching Democrats attempt to distance themselves from the monster they helped to create.

