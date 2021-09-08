Biden Head Scratcher: By 2020, We Will Make Sure All Our Electricity Is Zero Emissions

President Joe Biden added yet another blunder to his ever-growing list on Tuesday.

The president was giving a speech about his administration’s response to Hurricane Ida on Tuesday when he made the questionable remarks.

As expected, Biden made numerous other head-scratching statements throughout the briefing.

Also as expected, and per the Democrats’ playbook, he had to infuse apocalyptic, climate-change fearmongering into the mix. His biggest problem was that some of his remarks did not quite line up with reality.

“We are determined, we are determined that we are going to deal with climate change and, and have zero emissions, net emissions by 2050. By 2020, make sure all our electricity is zero emissions. We’re going to be able to do these things but we’ve got to move. We’ve got to move. And we’ve got to move the rest of the world. It is not just the United States of America,” Biden said in the speech.

President Biden says we need to “by 2020, make sure all our electricity is zero emissions.” It is 2021 pic.twitter.com/Agwqs4S3Vh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 7, 2021

2020? OK.

This might not seem like a big deal. People often confuse what year it is for a period of time after the new year. That is not uncommon. Additionally, some people may be forgiving of the president’s remarks considering his age and all that has happened recently. These are all valid points.

However, it is now September, well into 2021. Not only that, but the president did not correct his mistake at all, or even seem to notice it, though he corrected some of his other slip-ups. It does not seem to register with him what he said or that what he said was incorrect.

Even Sen. Chuck Schumer appeared to note Biden’s flub.

It was just one more thing that Americans can wonder about concerning the president’s mental faculties.

While the president did not correct himself during the speech, the official transcript of the speech released by the White House corrected these remarks to show the president meant to say “2050” where he stated 2020. Convenient — but it at least clarified what he supposedly meant.

As the video showed, Biden struggled with his following remarks as well, though he at least (unsuccessfully) tried to fix what he said in this instance.

“And so, folks, this summer alone, communities with over 100 million Americans, a hundred American, Americans call home, have been struck by extreme weather,” Biden said.

It appeared that the president attempted to reference the number of Americans effected negatively by weather events.

It is not unlike Biden to get his facts or words mixed up. He is known as a human gaffe machine. But the fact it did not even seem to register with him how wrong 2020 was, is really astounding.

Nevertheless, with questions about the president’s mental state appearing sometimes even in the establishment media now, having him not blink an eye as he says we will reach a goal by last year is simply not a good look for Biden.

Americans are only going to keep questioning the president’s cognitive awareness and capabilities as a result.

