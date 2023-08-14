I was supposed to be flying into Maui today for vacation. The wildfires, however, caused me to cancel my trip. You can only imagine how many friends and family contacted me shortly after the wildfires broke out across the island. The concern was as it should be, enormous and warranted.

That’s what happens when people care. They go out of their way to show it. So what does it say about President Joe Biden in his inability to utter no words of empathy to the people of Maui?

The island is in flames with over 90 people killed, a thousand still missing, and billions of dollars in wreckage as well as lost tourism revenue. Let’s not forget all of the history that burned to the ground among the many structures gone and Front Street now a memory.

Anyone in Biden’s position owning a heart wouldn’t just respond to outcries for comment from reporters doing their jobs with nothing more than the words, “No comment” to bring comfort to the residents of Maui and the entire nation looking on. It is hard to fathom someone could be so disconnected and cruel, nevertheless the President of the United States, only to return to his own vacation at his home in Rehoboth Beach two seconds later.

Seriously? “No comment?” How is that presidential in the least?

Lahaina is in cinders — a catastrophe that has been called the “deadliest US wildfire in more than a century,” according to the New York Post. And Biden goes out for a bike ride.

What an absolute disgrace.

Monica Crowley, a former member in the Trump administration, put out a tweet that couldn’t have been more on the money.

Biden doesn’t give AF about the suffering people of Maui. Or the suffering people of East Palestine, Ohio. Or the suffering people in border towns. Or the suffering people anywhere in America. pic.twitter.com/s3hUNe3msa — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 14, 2023

Do you think Biden should visit Maui? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 71% (951 Votes) No: 29% (388 Votes)

No, Biden does not give AF about the suffering people of Maui.

His response to this tragedy is no different than it was to all of the other tragedies the people of the United States have endured since he took office. He doesn’t care about Americans.

He is an empty shell, bought and sold for by the leftist elite. In truth, Biden is the American people’s enemy and our nation’s undoing.

The American people should be livid by his lack of empathy in every situation that called for a proper response but received none. The swift backlash is exactly as it should be.

At least Governor Josh Green continues to actively lead his state through these difficult moments. “I will tell you, as a physician, it is a harrowing site in Maui,” Green said according to the Associated Press.

Ironically, had this been Ukraine, every one of us knows that millions in relief would already be on its way with Biden’s blessing.

Let’s not forget Vice President Kamala Harris’ lack of response as well. As she partakes in a fundraiser that cost $10,000 a ticket on Martha’s Vineyard. She too couldn’t be bothered to make a statement either.

Joe Biden spent his weekend at the beach. Kamala Harris spent her weekend at a $10,000/ticket fundraiser in Martha’s Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/Cf1FolzEW7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2023

I am not quite sure the two of them could make it any clearer to the American people what the left’s agenda is and isn’t. Actions speak so much louder than words.

That said, I don’t agree with DC Drano’s tweet that Biden’s lack of response just destroyed his 2024 campaign. Sadly, I don’t think it will have any impact.

Biden was asked about the deadly fires in Hawaii where nearly 100 are dead and over 1,000 still missing His response: “No comment” He just destroyed his 2024 campaign pic.twitter.com/wdI9LXajWO — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 14, 2023

I wish that I could be less cynical. But like many, I don’t.

Thinking otherwise places the United States in harm’s way. Just look where doing so has gotten us already. Slow Joe and no go (alias, Kamala Harris), neither a correct response between them. No comment. No address. No visit. Just the innate ability to add insult to injury in a way the American people have become accustomed to.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.