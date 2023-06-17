Biden Helped Off Stage After Puzzling Remark Regarding the Deceased Queen of England

Joe Biden’s embarrassing gaffes get weirder and weirder with each passing day, and his most recent one was especially bizarre.

On Friday, Biden gave a speech on gun control at the National Safety Communities Summit in Connecticut. Besides the all too common Biden ramblings and disconnected thoughts, there was one particularly bizarre moment at the very end of the speech.

Before exiting the stage, Biden thanked the crowd for coming and said “God save the queen, man.”

Biden wraps up his remarks in Connecticut: “Alright, God save the queen, man” pic.twitter.com/NJShsIA1eg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

This remark about the queen is baffling for two reasons. First, Biden is most likely referring to Queen Elizabeth II of England, who died nine months ago, which was the biggest story on cable news for two weeks.

Biden even attended the queen’s funeral in London and his wife attended the coronation of the new king, Charles III, meaning that Biden should be aware that the new saying is “God save the king.”

Second, even if the queen were still alive, there is no reason for Biden to include this in his speech. After all, America has no monarch and the phrase “God save the queen” is a decidedly British phrase.

Finally, and perhaps most disconcertingly, his speech was on gun control, it had absolutely nothing to do with England or the queen.

If he was giving a speech on the importance of the relationship between the United States and Great Britain, maybe this would make sense, but he was speaking about gun control. There was no reason to mention the queen.

But the scene became even more bizarre immediately following the gaffe. Biden seemed unaware of where he should exit, pointing at the people off-stage and asking them where he should go.

Eventually, an aide came up and helped him off, and Biden awkwardly jogged across the stage to make an exit.

These two embarrassing moments are really a bad look for Biden. By now, the American people are used to Biden making embarrassing gaffes, stumbling over his words, or forgetting what he was about to say.

What happened at this speech, however, is particularly bad for Biden. It shows his age catching up to him in every possible way.

Biden’s brain is clearly aging, as is evidenced by his remark about the queen, and his body is aging, as is evidenced by the fact that he needed an aide to help him off stage.

In a vacuum, there’s nothing wrong with that. Aging can be a beautiful thing, gaffes and all. If Biden were merely a grandfather, there might even be a certain charm to these slip-ups.

But he’s not just a grandfather. Biden is also the President of the United States of America. There is no higher or more important title.

So, when the president needs help exiting the stage and cannot remember major international news stories, there are legitimate questions about whether or not the person who occupies that position is fit for the role.

None of this is good for the country, nor for Joe Biden, and Congress should really start to ask itself if Biden should remain in office.

