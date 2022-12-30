If you create monsters in the night, they’ll haunt your dreams.

It often appears — when shaking hands with people who are not there or reminiscing about defeating notorious gangster Corn Pop — that President Joe Biden is living inside a dream. Or is it a nightmare?

Chris Whipple, in his new book, “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” writes that Biden became uncomfortable early in his presidency after learning that “some of” the agents charged with protecting him were strong supporters of former president Donald Trump, according to the U.K. Independent. The book is slated for release in January.

Whipple noted that, as vice president, Biden became very close with the Secret Service agents on his detail. The size of the detail assigned to the president is, of course, larger than that of the vice president. Whipple suggested that President Biden shouldn’t have been surprised by the presence of “MAGA sympathizers” among his bodyguards.

Why? Because, according to Whipple, the Secret Service “is full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative.”

“Surrounded by a new phalanx of strangers, Biden couldn’t help but wonder, Do these people really want me here?” Whipple wrote.

Biden was also put off by the way agents handled the situation with his German shepherd, Major. The dog made headlines after he bit agents eight days in a row in March 2021, as reported by Fox News. Biden argued that something seemed strange about the incident.

Biden believed “somebody was lying … about the way the incident had gone down,” Whipple wrote.

While he did not go so far as to claim the bite never happened, the president apparently did not accept the story that the agent was bitten on the second floor of the executive mansion.

“Look, the Secret Service are never up here. It didn’t happen,” Biden reportedly said to a friend, according to Fox.

Matt Stoller, American Economic Liberties Project Research Director, tried to defend Biden and his dog on Twitter. “One of Joe Biden’s strengths is there’s no cult of personality around him. No one thinks he’s the savior. He makes mistakes, big ones sometimes, but also does good things. His dog bites people. He’s a weird old man, with mostly reasonable priorities.”

One of Joe Biden’s strengths is there’s no cult of personality around him. No one thinks he’s the savior. He makes mistakes, big ones sometimes, but also does good things. His dog bites people. He’s a weird old man, with mostly reasonable priorities. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 27, 2022

Would it be “mostly reasonable” if Biden decided the disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan didn’t happen? What if he claimed that COVID came from Russia, another boogeyman inhabiting the collective consciousness of the left?

But who can blame Biden for being paranoid? Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, and it’s contagious. The fact that the January 6 Committee convened on a cynically concocted conspiracy theory that Trump had an intricate plan in place to overthrow the government is proof enough for that.

If that’s not enough, the Russian Collusion Hoax was another conspiracy theory cynically concocted to bring Trump down.

The problem with creating conspiracy theories in the hopes that if they are repeated enough, people will begin to believe them, is that the people who concocted them in the first place will start to believe them as well.

And when you’re as old as Joe Biden and showing signs of — to be nice, let’s call it mental fatigue — believing cynically concocted conspiracies comes easy. Who really thinks the Secret Service was out to get Biden’s biting dog? Joe Biden does.

Are there crazies out there? Extremists? Of course there are. They exist on both sides of the political divide. The problem is that the Democrats would have you believe that they are thick as an Oregon fog and that all MAGA supporters — read authentic conservatives — are monsters hiding in the shadows waiting to overthrow democracy.

Yes, it’s a paranoid delusion. But for Joe Biden and those like him who live and breathe the swamp gas of the nation’s capital, it’s paranoia hiding in the shadows, waiting to pounce.

That’s not good. Especially for a man in charge of the most powerful nation in the world.

It sounds like a bad movie — or a living nightmare.

