It’s no secret that President Joe Biden needs black voters to turn out for him if he wants to win re-election in November.

But the aging president, or at least his team, might want to take a college course in racial stereotypes and be sure to check his “white privilege” when doing a photo-op with a black family.

Biden narrowly lost North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes to former President Donald Trump in 2020, but hopes to turn the state blue in 2024.

A Morning Consult poll published Sunday shows Trump at 43 percent and Biden at 42 percent among registered voters and a YouGov Poll published Friday shows Trump leading 45 percent to Biden’s 44 percent, according to WRAL-TV.

According to Reuters, in order to win, Biden needs to inspire liberals in urban areas like Raleigh to turn out in high numbers for him.

Biden visited the state in January, when he recorded a campaign video of himself visiting with a black family. The campaign released a video of that visit on Monday, and the reaction could not have been what Team Biden was hoping for.

The video shows Biden ordering food from the popular fast-food chain Cook Out during his January visit to Raleigh. He is seen with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Biden then paid a visit to the home of Eric Fitts and his two teenage sons, Christian and Carter, according to WRAL.







While the entire video posted on YouTube shows the Fitts family as a great example of a strong black man raising two intelligent young men, the short segment the Biden campaign clipped to post on his social media reveals how Biden sees the family.

It’s great to spend time with Christian and Carter and discuss their involvement in their community and schools. pic.twitter.com/Vd3q70UriM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

The excerpt starts with Biden pointing out that he brought the Fitts men “chicken fingers” while he himself made sure to get a burger.

“Oh man, you got chicken fingers, you got the whole deal,” Biden says in the opening line of the social media clip.

“I went the route of making sure I had a hamburger,” he added, just in case we didn’t get the blatant stereotyping in the first line.

The second part of the clip focuses on the boys talking about their achievements — in basketball.

Only at the end of the short clip did Biden’s social media team bother to throw in that the older boy is in a business academy at school.

And even that part of the clip reveals Biden’s apparent bias.

While Biden seemed to take the boys’ discussion about their basketball prowess in stride, when the older Fitts son started talking about his experience at the business academy at his school, Biden looked genuinely shocked.

You’re kidding me!” he said, going on to ask Eric Fitts if it was a “new” program at the school.

Social media users blasted the tone-deafness and bald-faced pandering in the video.

“Joe Biden appears to have bought the Black family chicken tenders while he went with a burger,” one X user wrote.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Joe Biden just uploaded more footage of his fast-food dinner with this Back kid’s family. Joe Biden appears to have bought the Black family chicken tenders while he went with a burger. pic.twitter.com/vS8qRgczLm — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 12, 2024



“OOF! As his poll numbers plummet, Biden posts video of himself buying fried chicken for black kids. Who thought this was a good idea?” another X user wrote.

OOF! As his poll numbers plummet, Biden posts video of himself buying fried chicken for black kids Who thought this was a good idea?pic.twitter.com/lBaOcfoQ5E — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 13, 2024



Another commenter pointed out that “if desperation was a video,” this is what it would look like.

They just posted a clip of Joe Biden eating fried chicken and talking basketball with blacks. If desperation was a video:

pic.twitter.com/DUFx6jWPPI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 13, 2024



“More ethnic pandering,” another wrote, stating the obvious.

More ethnic pandering. — Darrell B. Harrison* (@D_B_Harrison) February 12, 2024

According to Fox News, black support for Biden has dropped significantly since 2020.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in January shows that Biden’s support among black voters has fallen to just 63 percent from 92 percent, according to USA Today.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison blamed the drop on “disinformation,” Fox News reported.

But it seems like a lot of the information about how the Biden administration views minority voters comes from Biden’s own campaign and the president’s behavior when he is around them.

This is why Biden’s best strategy is staying out of the public eye.

Because every time people see him, they understand more of who he really is.

