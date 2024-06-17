Biden Hit by California Chaos as Secret Service Agent Gets Robbed at Gunpoint: Police
In President Joe Biden’s America, even the Secret Service cannot protect itself from being robbed.
Biden was in California Saturday for a Los Angeles fundraiser, which meant multiple contingents of Secret Service agents arrived both with the president and as an advance team.
On the same night Biden was mingling with the Hollywood elite, an off-duty Secret Service agent in Tustin, located in suburban Orange County, was robbed at gunpoint according to ABC News.
The incident took place just after 9:30 p.m., Tustin police posted on Facebook.
“Tustin Police Officers responded to a call of a possible robbery that just occurred at the Tustin Fields I residential community,” the police post said.
“On arrival, officers discovered the victim was a member of the U.S. Secret Service and his bag was stolen at gunpoint. During the incident an officer(agent) involved shooting occurred,” the post said.
Tustin police said the suspect in the incident could not be found.
Police do not know if the agent’s gunshots hit or wounded the suspect.
Police said that some of the agent’s belongings were found in the vicinity of the incident.
The investigation is continuing.
Police are looking for a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or similar vehicle.
“A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California, late Saturday when returning from a work assignment,” the Secret Service said in a statement, according to Scripps News Service.
“We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries,” the statement said.
The Tustin incident took place about a half hour after Biden returned to his hotel from the fundraiser in Los Angeles.
ABC reported the fundraiser for Biden featured former President Barack Obama and Hollywood A-listers, such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Jimmy Kimmel.
The event raised more than $30 million for Biden’s campaign.
