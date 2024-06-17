Biden Hit by California Chaos as Secret Service Agent Gets Robbed at Gunpoint: Police

In President Joe Biden’s America, even the Secret Service cannot protect itself from being robbed.

Biden was in California Saturday for a Los Angeles fundraiser, which meant multiple contingents of Secret Service agents arrived both with the president and as an advance team.

On the same night Biden was mingling with the Hollywood elite, an off-duty Secret Service agent in Tustin, located in suburban Orange County, was robbed at gunpoint according to ABC News.

The incident took place just after 9:30 p.m., Tustin police posted on Facebook.

“Tustin Police Officers responded to a call of a possible robbery that just occurred at the Tustin Fields I residential community,” the police post said.

Obviously more training is needed if this happened! An armed stickup artist managed to slip away after robbing an off-duty U.S. Secret Service agent over the weekend. The perpetrator snatched a bag from the unidentified agent around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Tustin Police… pic.twitter.com/L5u6ZKbUMV — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) June 17, 2024

“On arrival, officers discovered the victim was a member of the U.S. Secret Service and his bag was stolen at gunpoint. During the incident an officer(agent) involved shooting occurred,” the post said.

Tustin police said the suspect in the incident could not be found.

Is California dangerous? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (86 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Police do not know if the agent’s gunshots hit or wounded the suspect.

Police said that some of the agent’s belongings were found in the vicinity of the incident.

The investigation is continuing.

Police are looking for a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or similar vehicle.

“A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California, late Saturday when returning from a work assignment,” the Secret Service said in a statement, according to Scripps News Service.

“We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries,” the statement said.

🚨𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬:

A United States Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, California, in a residential community while off duty over the weekend. The unnamed agent had his bag stolen at 9:36 PM Saturday, and the agent discharged his government-issued… pic.twitter.com/srCYuVV6OG — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 17, 2024

The Tustin incident took place about a half hour after Biden returned to his hotel from the fundraiser in Los Angeles.

ABC reported the fundraiser for Biden featured former President Barack Obama and Hollywood A-listers, such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Jimmy Kimmel.

The event raised more than $30 million for Biden’s campaign.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.