President Joe Biden looks on during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday.
President Joe Biden looks on during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Biden Hit with Second Articles of Impeachment Filing in as Many Days

 By Jack Davis  June 14, 2023 at 6:06am
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado on Tuesday introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, making her the second Republican this week to do so.

On Monday, Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced articles of impeachment against Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, of which Boebert was a co-sponsor.

“I support any article of impeachment that is filed that qualifies Joe Biden for impeachment under our Constitution,” Boebert told Fox News on Tuesday. “So I’m happy to be a co-sponsor of Andy Ogles articles of impeachment.”

In May, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia offered her own articles of impeachment against Biden.

Boebert’s articles focused on the rampant illegal immigration allowed by the Biden administration.

“It’s about Joe Biden’s failure to secure the southern border,” the congresswoman told Fox News.

“Given the severity of the violation of Joe Biden’s constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of the president, United States to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, this is something that we must do with our majorities in the House of Representatives,” she said. “This is our duty because Joe Biden has neglected the constitutional duty of the office of president of the United States.”

Boebert said she wanted to see action on impeachment in the GOP-majority House.

“I introduced the articles of impeachment in the last Congress and had fully intended to introduce them this Congress, but I was also giving some other committees and leadership the opportunity to lead on this,” she said, adding that if the House leadership does not act, she will.

Should Biden be impeached?

“[I]f the committees and or leadership does not step up and actually do something about the president’s failure to secure our southern border and keep the country safe, then I will call my legislation my articles of impeachment for a privileged motion,” the congresswoman said.

Boebert said that under House rules, she could “go to the House floor and call up my articles of impeachment and read it in its entirety. And at that point, leadership has a maximum of two days to respond and see if it’s going to be sent to committee or a vote on the articles themselves.”

In a news release on her website, Boebert said that on Biden’s watch, the Border Patrol encountered more than 5.3 million illegal immigrants, with at least 1.5 million illegal immigrants having eluded the Border Patrol.

“To preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, it is imperative that the House of Representatives impeach Joe Biden and hold him accountable for his egregious violations of his oath of office,” the release said.

Further, the release said, “Biden’s administration has released more than 2 million illegal aliens into the interior of the United States without any enforcement mechanism to ensure that they appear in immigration court to face asylum or deportation proceedings.”

The release noted that the lax border has “allowed over 39,900 pounds of fentanyl to be encountered at the southern border. That is enough fentanyl to kill every American 27 times.”

The text of the impeachment resolution says, “Using the powers of his high office, President Biden has knowingly presided over an executive branch that has continuously, overtly, and consistently violated Federal  immigration law by pursuing an aggressive, open-borders agenda by purposefully and knowingly releasing more than 2,000,000 illegal aliens into the interior of the United States without the intention or ability to ensure that they appear in immigration court to face asylum or deportation proceedings.”

“Neglecting the powers of his high office, President Biden has abandoned his duties to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed and upheld,” the resolution says, adding, “Joseph R. Biden, Jr., has abused the powers of the office of the President of the United States.”

“President Biden has intentionally facilitated a complete and total invasion at the southern border,” it says.

The resolution introduced by Boebert said Biden’s “negligence of duty has resulted in the surrender of operational control of the border to the complete and total control of foreign, criminal cartels — putting the lives of American citizens in jeopardy.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
