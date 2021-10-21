Avoiding the public eye is a strategy Joe Biden began utilizing on the campaign trail. It has continued into his presidency, and an upcoming event shows that even when he faces the nation, he’s still in hiding.

According to the Republican National Committee, Biden is set to take part in a CNN town hall on Thursday night.

The problem is that Thursday night just so happens to be a huge one for sports fans around the country.

For the first time this year, all four major professional sports leagues will be in action on the same night, USA Today reported. Dubbed the “sports equinox,” this circumstance is exceedingly rare.

In MLB, the playoffs are in full swing. The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday, and the Braves have the chance to punch their ticket to the World Series with a win.

The NFL is right in the thick of its regular season. Thursday night’s game features the Cleveland Browns facing off against the Denver Broncos.

In hockey, the regular season just got underway. Ten NHL games are on the schedule for Thursday evening.

The NBA, which also just tipped off its season, has three games on Thursday.

Finally, a college football matchup between Tulane and 21st-ranked Southern Methodist University is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Now, don’t get me wrong — Biden’s speeches can certainly be entertaining. His constant gaffes keep viewers on the edge of their seats for the duration of the event.

With that said, millions of Americans would probably prefer to watch playoff baseball, primetime football, or even early-season hockey or basketball.

It may just be a coincidence that Biden scheduled his town hall at the same time as a wide array of more interesting events. In any case, it certainly looks like he’s trying to get as many eyes off of him as possible.

Biden’s tendency to avoid the media has been widely noted. On Tuesday, former CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller said Biden had only participated in 10 interviews since taking office.

Updated Biden interview count is 10. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 19, 2021

According to the RNC, Biden’s last one-on-one interview was 64 days ago. It’s been 98 days since his last formal news conference.

Americans want to hear from the president on plenty of issues, including the border crisis, supply chain troubles and rising inflation.

Since the town hall is being conducted by CNN, there is no guarantee Biden will face any difficult questions. But even if he does, it will be while millions of Americans watch something better.

