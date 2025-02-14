Biden Holdovers Open Email from White House to Find They Are 'Terminated, Effective Immediately'

The White House fired as many as a dozen U.S. attorneys who were appointed by former President Joe Biden in a shakeup of the highly-politicized Justice Department, which Biden had weaponized to persecute his enemies, including President Donald Trump.

An unspecified number of Biden holdovers were sent termination notices on Wednesday evening, NBC News reported.

The terse email they received read: “At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as U.S. Attorney is terminated, effective immediately.”

U.S. attorneys — who are political appointees confirmed by the Senate — typically resign when a new president takes office, but it’s customary for the incoming administration to ask for their resignations.

Mass firings are not the norm, but given the fact that numerous Biden holdovers were involved in the sham prosecutions of Trump in recent years, it’s not surprising the president wanted to quickly root out subversive agents who might obstruct his agenda.

This was a huge problem during Trump’s first term, when career employees across the bloated federal bureaucracy actively worked to undermine his goals.

Predictably, Democrats and their liberal media minions screeched over the development, which is understandable when you consider that numerous activist federal judges have blocked a number of Trump executive actions.

There are also dozens of federal lawsuits that have been filed challenging the president’s executive orders.

Trump has enough enemies outside the federal bureaucracy that are aggressively working to derail his America First agenda.

Why should he — or any president — tolerate subversion or mutiny from within the ranks?

To underscore this point, on Wednesday, interim New York U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon — ironically, a Trump appointee — resigned after refusing a Trump directive.

In a blistering 8-page letter, Trump-appointed Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove responded by slamming Sassoon for thinking she runs the show.

“First, your resignation is accepted,” Bove wrote in his scathing missive. “This decision is based on your choice to continue pursuing a politically motivated prosecution despite an express instruction to dismiss the case.”

“You lost sight of the oath that you took when you started at the Department of Justice by suggesting that you retain discretion to interpret the Constitution in a manner inconsistent with the policies of a democratically elected President and a Senate-confirmed Attorney General,” Bove added.

At another point, Bove reminded Sassoon that “[y]our oath to uphold the Constitution does not permit you to substitute your policy judgment for that of the President …”

This is just one example of the countless acts of open defiance and passive-aggressive insubordination that marred Trump’s first term.

That must not happen again this time. There’s too much at stake.

The United States is buckling under the weight of an unprecedented illegal immigration catastrophe, crushing inflation, and terrifying crime waves. Trump cannot afford to have his America First agenda derailed from within.

