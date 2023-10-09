Biden Hosts BBQ at White House as Americans Are Likely Killed, Taken as Hostages

Posterity will marvel — and perhaps weep — over the administration of President Joe Biden.

On Sunday, multiple reports suggested that the scores of victims either murdered or taken as hostages by Hamas terrorists in Israel over the weekend included American citizens.

Then, later in the day on Sunday, multiple White House correspondents reported that Biden spent the afternoon … hosting a barbecue.

Brian Bennett of Time Magazine asked the White House why he could hear music coming from near the Rose Garden.

The answer he received defied belief.

“The President and First Lady are hosting a BBQ for White House Executive Residence staff and their families,” Bennett reported.

Peter Doocy of Fox News received the same information.

“President Biden had nothing to say about this on camera today,” Doocy said, presumably in reference to events in Israel.

“We did hear some music throughout the afternoon and the early evening coming from the south side of the White House, the area of the Rose Garden or the portico over there, and we are told that the president and the first lady were hosting a barbecue for Executive Residence staff,” Doocy added.

Should Biden be removed from the presidency? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1115 Votes) No: 1% (9 Votes)

Robby Starbuck, a Cuban-American producer and director, shared a clip of Doocy’s report on X, formerly Twitter.

“Worried about the world falling apart? No worries, the president took off work early today to host a BBQ. No, I’m not joking,” Starbuck posted.

Worried about the world falling apart? No worries, the president took off work early today to host a BBQ. No, I’m not joking. pic.twitter.com/y7HwEFAtKs — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2023

Other prominent conservatives on X echoed Starbuck’s understated and incredulous outrage.

Karoline Leavitt, who worked in the White House under former President Donald Trump, noted the glaring differences between Biden and her hardworking former boss.

“Americans are being held hostage by terrorists, and Biden stopped working before noon. Having worked in the Trump White House, I can tell you President Trump would have been working in the Oval all day and night. Then again – this would have never happened under his watch,” Leavitt posted.

Americans are being held hostage by terrorists, and Biden stopped working before noon. Having worked in the Trump White House, I can tell you President Trump would have been working in the Oval all day and night. Then again – this would have never happened under his watch. pic.twitter.com/p8ZqEo3qKT — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) October 8, 2023

“Even worse – BIDEN IS HOSTING A BARBECUE. There are no words,” Leavitt added in a follow-up post.

Even worse – BIDEN IS HOSTING A BARBECUE. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/mWyZR9MVjc — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) October 8, 2023

“They’re partying at the White House rn,” Raheem Kassam of The National Pulse posted.

They’re partying at the White House rn. pic.twitter.com/VbLVDO3dWZ — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) October 8, 2023

“Sickening,” one X user replied.

“If you’re awake, that tells you everything you need to know,” another X user wrote in reply to Kassam.

If you’re awake, that tells you everything you need to know — I’m No Angel (@HappyCamper2626) October 9, 2023

Public relations people have a terrible habit of talking about things like “optics,” as if appearances mean more than authenticity.

But our problem with the Biden administration runs much deeper.

No “optics” could conceal the president’s true qualities and disposition. Furthermore, no single historical comparison could do those qualities and that disposition justice.

In that respect, the president combines elements of history’s most catastrophic failures.

Biden’s moral fecklessness rivals that of President James Buchanan, the Pennsylvania Democrat who first allied with fire-eating slaveholders and then took no action in 1860-61 as Southern secessionists destroyed the Union.

Still, Buchanan did not linger in office long enough to appease the Confederates. For that element in Biden’s character, we must look to the infamous Neville Chamberlain, the British Prime Minister who handed Czechoslovakia to Adolf Hitler the way the Biden administration handed $6 billion dollars to Iran in September.

For holding a barbecue amid terror and war, however, Biden belongs with the entire Court of France’s King Louis XVI. Only in such decadent places could we find the obliviousness and aristocratic presumptuousness required to round out the president’s character.

It took Abraham Lincoln to clean up Buchanan’s mess and Winston Churchill to do the same for Chamberlain’s. The people of France fared much worse. They got Napoleon Bonaparte.

We already have our Lincoln and our Churchill for this moment.

“President Trump would have been working in the Oval all day and night,” Leavitt wrote. “Then again – this would have never happened under his watch.”

We need him back.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.