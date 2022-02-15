Biden Humiliated as Scathing 'Let's Go Brandon' Ad Airs During Super Bowl in POTUS' Backyard - Video

President Joe Biden likely wasn’t watching Super Bowl LVI in Pennsylvania, but one suspects Dave McCormick’s campaign ad managed to get back to him.

McCormick, a Republican who’s running for the U.S. Senate in the state, unleashed a scathing “Let’s Go, Brandon”-themed advertisement during the NFL’s championship game on Sunday, hitting the president on a record of inflation, Big Tech censorship, trade deficits, crime and military ignominy.

What was novel, however, was the “Let’s Go, Brandon” chant that played throughout the commercial.

The chant played over images of a gas pump (to represent inflation); the infamous video of a C-17 leaving Kabul as a crowd of people ran after it, desperately trying to cling on; Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg before Congress (representative of Big Tech censorship); Chinese soldiers marching with their flag as the record high trade deficit was noted; a police car; and the border wall to represent the illegal immigration crisis.

“This is so much bigger than Brandon,” the campaign ad concluded.







While Fox News reported that the ad would air in markets covering the entire state, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported it ran only in Pittsburgh, the state’s second-biggest TV market. That said, it got enough attention that it might as well have run nationwide.

Just in case you’ve forgotten, the phrase “Let’s Go, Brandon” was born last October after NASCAR driver Brandon Brown won the Sparks 300 NASCAR race in Talladega, Alabama.

This coincided with a fad of sports crowds chanting, “F*** Joe Biden.”

An NBC reporter confused that with a chant of support for Brown — and thus was a legend born. Now you don’t even have to say the F-word to let everyone know how you feel about the president.

This one hits Biden where it hurts, however, particularly given his connections to Pennsylvania.

Biden was born in Scranton, after all, before he moved to Delaware as a child. Moreover, during his time in the Senate, Biden was known as “Pennsylvania’s third senator,” partially because of his ties to the state and partially because of how much of the state Biden represented was a suburb of Philadelphia.

Surprisingly, then, the 2020 presidential election was close in the Keystone State, an indication that the Democratic Party has lost ground among the state’s blue-collar workers.

Since then, Biden has become toxic enough in Pennsylvania that state Democrats aren’t willing to be seen with the president — the leading Democrats in the race for both governor and senator had “scheduling conflicts” when Biden visited Pittsburgh last month — and you have candidates like McCormick running campaign ads based around the “Let’s Go, Brandon” chant.

McCormick is an Army combat veteran and former Bridgewater Associates CEO who’s one of several candidates running to fill the seat of retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey in a swing race.

He told Fox News recently that “the issues we are facing are so much bigger than ‘Brandon.'”

“The frustration and anger we are feeling toward the failures of our current leadership in Washington is what motivated me to run,” McCormick said.

“Whether it’s not being able to afford gas or groceries because of record-high inflation, rampant crime in our cities, a dramatic spike in the trafficking of fentanyl and human exploitation across open borders, or the disgraceful lack of accountability for the death of 13 young service members in Afghanistan — these problems were self-inflicted by Joe Biden and the extreme policies of the left,” he said.

“Pennsylvanians have had enough.”

When Pennsylvanians have had enough of their “third senator” that a “Let’s Go, Brandon” Super Bowl ad goes viral and his party’s candidates in the state won’t touch him, that’s a pretty good sign the Democrats are in trouble — not just in the Keystone State but in every state and district with a contested congressional seat.

